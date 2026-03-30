President Donald Trump peddled the new White House app on Monday, the latest attempt to funnel news through a MAGA-filtered version of reality.

“You can watch all White House events, read all my executive orders, and keep track of all of our promises made, promises kept,” Trump said, with the same enthusiasm he once used to hawk overpriced steaks in a box. “In fact, I actually kept more promises than I even talked about. We did much more than I said we were going to do.”

Trump couldn’t help but attack former President Joe Biden, claiming that his own team’s “transparency” is unprecedented—even though he has broken every campaign promise and launched a war in Iran.

A man holds his face in his hands as he fills his van with fuel at a gas station in Tennessee on March 25.

As Trump’s war persists, the White House appears to be accelerating its efforts to control the narrative with increased public attacks on independent media from top officials like Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

Reviews of the app include both the MAGA faithful—probably of the bot variety—and critics, including one who gave a one-star review titled, “Waste of Resources.”

“Donald Trump is a piece of trash who deserves to be locked up for the rest of his life. Quit wasting resources trying to make yourself look good. It will never happen,” the review said. “This app is garbage as well. Every single click takes you to a website. What is the point of this app if everything is already on some website?”

Some of those links to “websites” include an Immigration and Customs Enforcement tip line, which allows users to drop a dime on neighbors after they’ve read a news article telling them we’ve won the war in Iran and that the skyrocketing gas prices they’re paying at the pump are simply figments of their imagination.

But don’t rush to your local app store just yet. According to Mashable, the app is a security nightmare that also grants the White House access to users’ precise locations, network connections, and biometric data—along with the ability to keep devices from sleeping and even modify or delete files in shared storage.

Box of steak, anyone?