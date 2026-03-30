Poor, poor David Ellison. The newish head of Paramount is trying so hard—and spending so much of daddy Larry Ellison’s money—to eradicate all traces of wokeness on CBS, and then Charles Barkley just goes and wrecks it all live on air.

David Ellison

Before Sunday night’s Elite Eight matchup between University of Connecticut and Duke University, CBS aired a piece on Alex Karaban, a UConn Huskies forward who emigrated here from Belarus with his family. After the piece aired, Barkley, speaking live during the network’s March Madness in-studio program, went off, and off script, in a way that had to enrage both Papa and Baby Ellison.

“I love that kid and his family, but the way some of these other immigrants are getting treated in our country right now is a travesty and a disgrace.”

In case that wasn’t clear enough for the xenophobes atop CBS and the government right now, Barkley went on: “And that’s a great immigrant story, and we have a lot of great immigrant stories out there … but some of the things that’s happening in our country to immigrants now is really unfortunate, and it’s really unfair. But immigrants built this country, and we should admire them and respect them.”

The sheer gall, right? Ellison rolled up his sleeves and has tried to do everything to please Dear Leader, and then this happens?

He got Trump’s pet thug at the Federal Communications Commission, Brendan Carr, to block late night host Stephen Colbert from airing an interview with James Talarico, the Texas Democrat campaigning for Senate. Hell, Ellison had the network cancel Colbert entirely, as what could be more of an offering to Trump than canceling a highly successful show with a beloved host for no reason save for the fact that Trump hates him?

Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr

Ellison gave Bari Weiss the reins at CBS News, and he continues to give her free rein even as the ratings tank. The installation of Tony Dokoupil as anchor for “CBS Evening News” has done nothing to move CBS out of the basement for nightly news ratings. Instead, for the week ending March 9, Dokoupil averaged 3.83 million viewers. By comparison, ABC’s nightly news averaged 8.48 million, while NBC nabbed 6.51 million.

Turns out all that going not-woke isn’t quite translating into a stampede of viewers, huh?

But while Ellison can force this non-wokeness into a lot of places at CBS, trying to control

live television is a fool’s errand, and trying to ensure that everyone shares Trump’s horrifying, vicious hatred against immigrants is a mistake.

Sure, CBS might have figured its sports shows would be safe. Who knew Barkley would pop off like this?

Well, weenies who listen to public radio and anyone who follows Barkley, really.

This is the guy who befriended a random Chinese immigrant fan, Lin Wang, whom he met in a hotel lobby, staying in touch for years. When Barkley’s mother passed, Wang hopped a plane to Alabama to attend the funeral. When Wang himself passed away in 2016, Barkley showed up in Iowa City at his funeral. Barkley told Wang’s daughter, “I wish he bragged more about himself,” and that he had been blessed to know Wang.

This is the guy who spoke up on ESPN after Border Patrol goons murdered Alex Pretti in Minneapolis: “It’s scary and it’s sad. It’s sad. I don’t know how. … You know it’s going to end bad. … Somebody has got to step up and be adults because two people have died for no reason, and it’s just sad.”

Related | Why Alex Pretti's killing broke Trump’s misinformation machine

This is the guy who, after the Supreme Court killed affirmative action, changed his will about his already-pledged $5 million to his alma mater, Auburn University, from a scholarship for low-income students to scholarships for Black students specifically.

This is the guy who, after two Black students from a New Orleans high school solved the centuries-old Pythagorean theorem, donated $1 million to support the school.

Conservatives remain furious that they can’t control culture the way they control all other levers of power. This is especially maddening about sports culture, as conservatives perceive that as a space they should own, culture-wise.

That was the impetus for all their howling rage over Bad Bunny performing at the Super Bowl and the genesis of the pathetic alternative halftime show. We all know how that worked out: Bad Bunny grabbed more eyeballs than any halftime show ever, and Turning Point’s halftime show … did not.

It’s clear that even sports fans do not want the things that Trump and the Ellisons and CBS are selling. Man, we'd better all cross our fingers that Carr doesn’t just decide to ban live sports altogether.