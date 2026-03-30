Unearthed recordings of the newly appointed political director of the College Republicans of America reveal further details of his extremist beliefs, including support for forced birth, slavery, racial epithets, and stripping women of the right to vote.

Kai Schwemmer, a devotee of racist podcaster Nick Fuentes, made these statements during his time as a right-wing influencer, in a series of livestreams uncovered by The Guardian.

In one appearance, Schwemmer was reportedly asked if he believed if a 15-year-old girl who had been raped by her uncle should be forced to carry the resulting pregnancy to term. According to The Guardian, he replied, “Yes, I would agree with that.”

Schwemmer reportedly said he agreed with another streamer who preferred a society where abortion is banned and slavery is legal to one where abortion is legal and slavery is banned. Schwemmer also reportedly defended the use of racial slurs that appeared on the stream of a Black TikTok creator.

White nationalist Nick Fuentes speaks to his followers in Washington, D.C., in November 2020.

On the recordings, Schwemmer reportedly expressed his support for the Christian nationalist concept of “family voting,” a system where women would lose the right to vote and instead voting would be the sole undertaking of the male head of the household. The retrograde worldview is also backed by Idaho-based Christian nationalist pastor Doug Wilson, a close ally of Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

American women have had the federal right to vote since 1920, following the ratification of the 19th Amendment, though rights were available in some states before that.

Schwemmer also reportedly promoted antisemitic tropes about Jewish people supposedly controlling the news media and entertainment industry—bigoted conspiracy theories that have been a part of antisemitic movements for generations. Similarly, he reportedly argued that gay men have been “weaponizing” gyms to “give you AIDS.”

The belief system espoused by Schwemmer on the recordings echoes his intellectual ally, podcaster Nick Fuentes. Schwemmer’s leadership position over the more than 200 chapters of College Republicans of America represents further mainstreaming of the racist and sexist brand of conservative politics that grew in prominence after the political success of President Donald Trump.

Figures like Florida gubernatorial candidate James Fishback have also embraced Fuentes’ movement, who call themselves “groypers.” The group’s toxic beliefs essentially argue that America should be dominated by straight, white, right-wing men, with all other dissenting views silenced and disregarded.