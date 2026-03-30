White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt opened Monday’s press briefing asking reporters whether they had heard the “little loud prayer” her team held before she stepped to the podium.

“In this holy week,” she said, “President Trump and the first lady are joining in prayer with Christians celebrating the resurrection of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.”

Leavitt then spent a good deal of her time defending President Donald Trump’s shifting and hard-to-trust assertions that negotiations with Iran are going swimmingly, doing so in the darkest, least Chrstian-like way possible:

“These folks [alleged current Iranian leadership] are appearing more reasonable behind the scenes privately in these conversations than perhaps some of the previous leaders who are now no longer on planet Earth because they lied to the United States and they strung us along in negotiations,” Leavitt said. “That was unacceptable to the president, which is why many of the previous leaders were killed.”

Levitt ended by baring false witness, saying it was Democrats who caused the partial government shutdown, despite Republicans controlling all three branches of government.

If you are keeping score, according to Leavitt, Trump set aside the Bible’s Fifth Commandment—“Thou shalt not kill”—over frustrations that he was being “strung” along at the negotiating table.

Over the weekend, Trump bragged about breaking the Seventh and Tenth Commandments—he long ago broke the Sixth—and the entire MAGA world’s Bible must have clearly misplaced the Eighth Commandment altogether.