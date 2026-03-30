In the court of social media, nobody is safe from the jury.

TLC member Rozonda Thomas, known as Chilli, is learning that the hard way after her political donation and internet history thrust a red-hatted label upon her.

According to MeidasTouch, the 55-year-old singer gave nearly $800 to President Donald Trump, $63 to the National Republican Senatorial Committee, and $7 to GOP Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas during the 2024 election cycle.

While TLC’s Rozonda Thomas denies being aligned with MAGA, rapper Nicki Minaj has repeatedly made public appearances in support of President Donald Trump.

But according to Thomas, she just didn’t “read the fine print.”

“I want to be clear: I am not MAGA and do not support any of the many policies that are causing great harm to the American people,” Thomas wrote on Instagram Sunday. “I thought I was supporting causes against human trafficking and for veterans, two things I care deeply about as my dad is a veteran and everyone knows I love children.”

This witch hunt originally began after Thomas reposted a conspiracy about former first lady Michelle Obama secretly being transgender and having been registered to vote as a man in Illinois in 1994.

But Thomas called this a slip of the finger, citing Instagram’s “repost” feature being dangerously close to other buttons.

“I have the utmost respect and admiration for Michelle Obama, and I would never say or do anything that is disrespectful to her or to any woman. I would never do that,” Thomas said in a video. “I had no clue that this repost had happened until I started getting phone calls and text messages from everybody, and I immediately went to my page to see what was going on.”

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As other media outlets began digging, it was revealed that Thomas follows a number of right-wing figures, including Donald Trump Jr., conservative pundit Tomi Lahren, and GOP Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida. Thomas has since unfollowed them all.

But unlike other pop stars who have proudly pledged allegiance to Trump—like rapper Nicki Minaj and former Pussycat Dolls member Jessica Sutta—Thomas is clearly pushing back on the assertion that she lives in MAGA land.