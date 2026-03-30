A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.
Kristi Noem’s fall from grace is far from over
It’s impressive how much damage she’s done.
GOP wants to cut health care funding to pay for Iran war
Talk about “America first.”
Trump wants to loot Iran—while committing war crimes
All of this over oil.
Steal to save
Might as well screw up the whole electoral practice.
CBS can’t stop Charles Barkley from supporting immigrants live on air
Will they cancel live sporting events next?
45 years ago, Reagan was nearly assassinated
One of the top timeline-shifting events.
Trump propaganda, the app
Finally, MAGA misinformation right at your fingertips!
Click here to see more cartoons.