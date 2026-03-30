A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Kristi Noem’s fall from grace is far from over

It’s impressive how much damage she’s done.

GOP wants to cut health care funding to pay for Iran war

Talk about “America first.”

Trump wants to loot Iran—while committing war crimes

All of this over oil.

Steal to save

Might as well screw up the whole electoral practice.

CBS can’t stop Charles Barkley from supporting immigrants live on air

Will they cancel live sporting events next?

45 years ago, Reagan was nearly assassinated

One of the top timeline-shifting events.

Trump propaganda, the app

Finally, MAGA misinformation right at your fingertips!

Click here to see more cartoons.