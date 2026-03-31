On March 31, 1968, then-President Lyndon B. Johnson surprised the nation when, during an address to the country about Vietnam, he announced that he would not seek reelection that year.

“With America's sons in the fields far away, with America's future under challenge right here at home, with our hopes and the world's hopes for peace in the balance every day, I do not believe that I should devote an hour or a day of my time to any personal partisan causes or to any duties other than the awesome duties of this office—the presidency of your country,” Johnson said toward the end of the lengthy address. “Accordingly, I shall not seek, and I will not accept, the nomination of my party for another term as your president.”

Johnson biographer Doris Kearns Goodwin attributed the strain due to the Vietnam War and his frustration over escalating a conflict so costly and unpopular within his own political party. Ultimately, Johnson was unable to square the circle of a war that divided the country, created deeper distrust in the government, and diminished U.S. standing abroad.