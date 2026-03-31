CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss is reportedly having talks with former NBC/CNN executive Jeff Zucker about strategies to boost the network’s sagging ratings since it has taken a pro-Donald Trump turn.

A source told the NY Post that Weiss has “had conversations” with Zucker and has been “asking advice” on how to run the network’s news division. Zucker’s son also apparently worked as a freelancer for Weiss’ online publication, The Free Press, which CBS purchased under their current pro-Trump leader David Ellison. Ellison is a Republican donor and leads CBS parent Paramount Skydance.

This isn’t Zucker’s first entanglement with the Trump-related media world. In fact, he is one of the key figures involved in turning Trump into the omnipresent media figure he was before he became a politician.

“CBS” by Nick Anderson

When Zucker ran NBC’s entertainment division he was the one who launched the network’s reality TV franchise “The Apprentice” starring Trump. The program featured Trump as a purportedly seasoned businessman who hired and fired contestants based on their performance during a series of business-related minigames. In reality, the show glossed over Trump’s long history of business failures and bankruptcies and presented a phony image of a business titan that fooled millions of Americans, a myth that continues to this day.

When Zucker later became head of CNN he leaned on promoting Trump even more. During the 2016 presidential election under his direction, CNN endlessly handed over hour after hour of airtime to Trump, broadcasting without criticism his attacks on his fellow Republicans and the Democratic nominee, Sec. Hillary Clinton. That free airtime contributed to Trump winning the Republican primary and ultimately the presidential election, despite the fact that Zucker may regret it.

Zucker also has other stains on his record as a network executive. It was during his time leading NBC’s “Today” morning show that co-host Matt Lauer allegedly sexually harassed multiple women. When the revelations came to light, Zucker claimed he had no idea what was transpiring.

Then when he ran CNN he had a consensual sexual relationship with a subordinate, which led the network to fire him in 2022.

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Weiss has used her power at CBS to erode the network’s longstanding reputation as a source of serious journalism. She is shuttering CBS’ radio network and has spiked reporting on premiere programs like “60 Minutes” that were critical of Trump.

CBS is in the middle of a transformation, becoming yet another media outlet pushing the pro-Trump MAGA line. Consulting with the executive who is largely responsible for creating Trump’s persona and the MAGA movement that followed seems like a natural fit.