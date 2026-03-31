As we stare down the barrel of the Supreme Court’s oral arguments in the birthright citizenship case, it’s important to thank conservative legal scholars with flexible morals, without whom President Donald Trump could not have gotten nearly as far with this unconstitutional, racist stance.

Also in line for a fruit basket from the administration? Dead white supremacists.

To push this unconstitutional garbage all the way up to the Supreme Court, the Trump administration had to frame the text of the 14th Amendment as debatable and subject to multiple interpretations.

Protesters support birthright citizenship and the immigrant community, at the Supreme Court on May 15, 2025.

But the birthright citizenship clause is brief and clear: “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.”

Birthright citizenship has been the law of the land since the ratification of the 14th Amendment in 1868, which granted citizenship to formerly enslaved people, overturning the deeply shameful Dred Scott decision.

Any question as to whether citizenship applied to all native-born people or only the formerly enslaved was settled more than 100 years ago in U.S. v. Wong Kim Ark, which held that a child born in the United States to Chinese immigrant parents was indeed a U.S. citizen.

But wait! Those immigrants were here legally. Checkmate, libs.

One problem with that theory: the notion of “legal” and “illegal” immigration didn’t even exist at that time, so such a distinction isn’t remotely relevant.

When Trump first started floating his wish to eradicate birthright citizenship, the only people talking about it were some of law’s lesser lights, such as John Eastman.

Better known these days for helping invent the fake elector scheme, Eastman has been saying for years that since noncitizens aren’t “subject to the jurisdiction” of the United States, their children who are born here aren’t citizens either.

But Eastman is a clown. In order to give the Supreme Court conservatives something to grab onto, they needed some bigger, better names.

Enter Randy Barnett, who heads the Georgetown Center for the Constitution at Georgetown University. A well-respected constitutional law scholar, Barnett argued big cases like the challenge to the Affordable Care Act.

John Eastman

He has also gone fully off the rails in the Trump era. Barnett’s faculty page is now chock-full of links to right-wing media appearances, where he spews conspiracies like how the executive branch under former President Joe Biden was “systematically run by unknown subordinates of a mentally incompetent president” and was therefore the “biggest constitutional scandal in U.S. history.”

Over at the University of Minnesota, Ilan Wurman made it very clear that this is sort of a racist lark for him—a cool thing to do once he got tenure.

“The stars really have to align for a scholar to want to take the risk arguing something like this. The stars aligned for me for a variety of reasons, including my prior work on the 14th Amendment, my somewhat different political predispositions, and the fact that the Trump administration was doing this,” Wurman said.

Barnett and Wurman tried a now-familiar move of spelunking through history and plucking out a sentence or two, using that contextless bit of text to argue that everyone else has been wrong.

Actual law and history scholars keep having to explain that they’re wrong, like when they glommed onto a couple of phrases from Abraham Lincoln’s Attorney General Edward Bates to support their anti-birthright theory but failed to notice that Bates himself explicitly endorsed birthright citizenship.

The other problem is that Trump’s preferred interpretation of the 14th Amendment—which would have granted birthright citizenship only to formerly enslaved people and their children immediately after the Civil War—doesn’t hang together historically or constitutionally either.

Let’s check in with noted con law scholar and court-watcher Trump over on Truth Social:

Birthright Citizenship is not about rich people from China, and the rest of the World, who want their children, and hundreds of thousands more, FOR PAY, to ridiculously become citizens of the United States of America. It is about the BABIES OF SLAVES! We are the only Country in the World that dignifies this subject with even discussion. Look at the dates of this long ago legislation - THE EXACT END OF THE CIVIL WAR!

The problem with that is many enslaved people were brought here illegally. Not illegally as in “it was a moral travesty that they were brought here to be slaves”—though that is certainly true—but illegally as in “U.S. law from 1808 onward banned the international slave trade, but thousands of people were brought here anyway.”

Trump’s framing would mean that the 14th Amendment granted citizenship to some but not all children of formerly enslaved people. In this instance, a child of formerly enslaved parents brought here in violation of the 1808 law would not be a citizen because their parents were here illegally. But if a child of formerly enslaved parents were born here, they would be.

It’s depressing—though not surprising—that the administration relies on long-discredited racist arguments made by literal Confederates to argue that the 14th Amendment does not actually say what it says, but instead excludes “the children of foreigners transiently within the United States.”

Demonstrators holds a banner that reads, “Birthright citizenship is a constitutional right,” during a rally outside of the Supreme Court on May 15, 2025.

Former Confederate officer and attorney Alexander Porter Morse also didn’t like any of the other Reconstruction amendments—big surprise. But Morse and his ilk twisting and torturing the plain language of the amendment to try to eliminate birthright citizenship doesn’t mean that their racist views represented a scholarly consensus at the time.

Morse isn’t some minor character here, and the administration knows it. Morse argued on behalf of Louisiana in Plessy v. Ferguson, which enshrined Jim Crow segregation into law for decades until it was implicitly overruled in Brown v. Board of Education.

In other words, the Trump team is relying on arguments of a long-dead Confederate to prove that Congress didn’t mean to grant birthright citizenship to anyone except the formerly enslaved and their children.

As disgusting as it is to lean on Morse, it actually makes sense for Trump.

At root, what he wants is a do-over when it comes to the 14th Amendment and Reconstruction at large. It’s an effort to turn the Confederate segregationist losers into winners because he thinks he’s found a court as deeply racist as he is.

Guess we’re about to see just how far the conservative Supreme Court justices will go. Let’s cross our fingers that at least two of them care more about the Constitution than pleasing Trump.