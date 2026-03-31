First son Eric Trump on Monday unveiled plans for his father's presidential library, a gigantic World Trade Center ripoff that will mar the Miami skyline and become yet another grift for the most amoral and corrupt family in American history.

"Over the past six months, I have poured my heart and soul into this project with my incredible team at @Trump," Eric Trump wrote in a post on X, saying that the Trump Organization and not a nonprofit is the one designing and profiting off this monstrosity. "This landmark on the water in Miami, Florida will stand as a lasting testament to an amazing man, an amazing developer, and the greatest President our Nation has ever known."

x 🚨 FIRST LOOK: The Donald J. Trump Presidential Library is officially here.



Over the past six months, I have poured my heart and soul into this project with my incredible team at @Trump.



This landmark on the water in Miami, Florida will stand as a lasting testament to an… pic.twitter.com/azV1hx0HG2 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) March 31, 2026

The post included a video featuring renderings of the "museum," which on the outside looks like a bastardized Freedom Tower replete with glass and gold—a sort of mashup of Trump Tower in Manhattan and the garish Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

Inside the facility is a replica of the Oval Office he gilded with Home Depot ornamentals, his pet White House ballroom project, and other horrendous gold accents and tacky trash he defaced the historic building with.

There will also be golden escalators (because of course), an Air Force One jet (possibly the $400 million jet Qatar bribed him with?), and a theater with a massive gold statue of Trump that would quite honestly make North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un blush.

Trump’s family—which will profit off the project—cheered the gross “library,” which they now can travel to by flying into a nearby airport that grotesquely bears their father’s name.

“We are all incredibly excited to share the plans for our father’s Presidential Library! Great job, @EricTrump this will be iconic,” first daughter Tiffany Trump wrote in a post on X.

“Incredible @EricTrump ! Well done !” Ivanka Trump wrote.

However, the majority of the country is likely aghast that Trump would announce this project now, of all times, when the quagmire of a war he started in Iran is threatening to take down the economy and America’s standing in the world.

Related | Dumb and disturbing developments in Trump’s ballroom boondoggle

Indeed, Trump’s approval is at its lowest level ever, with just 39% of Americans approving of the job he’s doing.

Ultimately, Trump’s library is going to forever stain the city of Miami. If only I had a weather machine to make a Category 5 hurricane hit only this one structure.