Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer is muddying expectations ahead of what could be another disappointing jobs report later this week.

“I'm looking forward to Friday's numbers to see exactly what the trends are,” she told Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo, before blaming last month's depressing report on a “strike” and “the weather.”

“But again, it's a snapshot in time,” Chavez-DeRemer added. “So I'm looking forward to these numbers.”

Bartiromo, whose job whitewashing Trump’s failures has never been easy, then slipped in a question that many Americans are asking as unemployment increases: Where are the jobs?

“We're seeing them in, you know, a lot of the cybersecurity—in the security job—so it's been good,” Chavez-DeRemer responded. “But we did have to keep our, you know, foot on the gas pedal to make sure that we're creating those jobs for all Americans.”

But that might be harder to maintain as prices continue to rise, driven by President Donald Trump’s expensive war in Iran.

Chavez-DeRemer’s word salad is unlikely to inspire confidence among the majority of Americans who say it’s a bad time to be looking for jobs—a sentiment that has persisted since Trump took office.