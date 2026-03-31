A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Trump relies on the scummiest people to attack birthright citizenship

How could the Supreme Court rule against a bunch of dead white supremacists?

Kristi Noem's very bad month takes jaw-dropping turn

Looks like she’s not the only one who likes to play dress-up.

CBS looks to bring on former TV honcho behind Trump's rise

Because the network wasn’t already MAGA enough …

Trump and Hegseth scream at the world as their war spirals

This is just what winning looks like.

Exit strategy

Trump’s war is the final nail in farmers’ coffins.

Labor secretary spins new jobs report—before it’s even released

Definitely the sign of a healthy economy!

Trump's presidential library plans would make even Kim Jong Un blush

Maybe a hurricane will wipe it out?

58 years ago, Lyndon Johnson announced he would not seek reelection

Good thing we’re done fighting unpopular wars now. Oh, wait …

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