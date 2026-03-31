We don’t need to wait until Wednesday’s oral arguments in the birthright citizenship case for this week to suck at the Supreme Court. Getting a jump on things, the court dropped an 8-1 decision in Chiles v. Salazar that is equal parts depressing and weedy, the world’s worst combination.

Factually, it’s pretty simple. In 2019, Colorado adopted a law banning conversion therapy for minors, barring mental health professionals from treatments attempting to change the sexual orientation or gender identity of children.

The Supreme Court, shown in 2020.

An evangelical Christian therapist, Kaley Chiles, sued in 2022, saying that it violated her free speech rights because it blocks her from working with minors who want to live “consistent with their faith.”

You see, she doesn’t want to “cure” queer children. She just wants to help them, in her words, “reduce or eliminate unwanted sexual attractions.” Oh, okay then.

The court’s majority found that Colorado’s law is likely unconstitutional. They contend it violates the free speech rights of people like Chiles who want to be allowed to force children to endure an abusive type of so-called therapy. Never mind the fact that conversion therapy is so traumatizing that young people who suffered through it were more than twice as likely to report attempting suicide.

Here’s the logic behind the decision, such as it is: Talk therapy is simply speech, and telling evangelical Christian therapists that they can’t traumatize children into denying their sexual orientation or gender identity therefore restricts those therapists’ speech.

When the government restricts speech based on viewpoint, strict scrutiny applies, and this is where things get weedy, along with being so depressing.

There are two ways to think about Colorado’s law. Per Colorado, it’s a law regulating harmful medical treatment. In that framing, it’s not a restriction on speech, since it isn’t regulating viewpoints but instead medical care.

Per the conservative evangelical therapist, it’s a law regulating what she can say, so it regulates her viewpoint. If that is the case, courts must examine the law in the strictest fashion—the highest bar to clear.

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, shown in 2025.

Unfortunately, the court’s majority agreed that strict scrutiny applies, buying the whole “talk, not treatment” framing. It’s a view that managed to capture two of the liberal justices, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan. According to Kagan’s concurrence, the issue isn’t conversion therapy as such; rather, it’s that the state cannot enable speech on only its preferred side of a debate.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the lone dissenter, called out why that’s bullshit, writing, “Chiles is not speaking in the ether; she is providing therapy to minors as a licensed healthcare professional.”

Exactly.

Colorado isn’t stopping Chiles from speaking out in non-therapy settings about how groovy it is to force kids to be straight. Colorado isn’t stopping Chiles from doing conversion talk therapy with adults who can consent to such a thing. Colorado isn’t even fully banning conversion therapy for minors, because the law applies only to licensed therapists and carves out an exemption for those “engaged in the practice of religious ministry.”

All Colorado sought to do was stop licensed therapists from using an inherent position of power to force an objectively harmful treatment on a minor child.

Part of what makes the majority opinion so infuriating is that it buys Chiles’ framing that she is merely helping The Youth with their own desires to stop being queer or trans, not pushing it on unwilling minors. However, this court has not exactly treated those minors who seek gender-affirming treatment with such tender care for their autonomy.

A cartoon by Clay Bennett.

Last year, in U.S. v. Skrmetti, the court’s conservative majority ruled that Tennessee could ban gender-affirming care for trans kids, regardless of the desires of those kids or even their parents. The contrast between Skrmetti and Chiles is made more stark by the fact that the scientific consensus is that gender-affirming care for minors is safe and necessary, while conversion therapy is broadly seen as dangerous.

But the “hey, it’s just speech” framing is the Supreme Court’s fallback position whenever it wants to coddle conservative Christians. Since baking a cake is speech, evangelicals can’t be forced to bake that cake for a same-sex wedding. Since web design is speech, evangelicals can’t be forced to build a website for a same-sex wedding.

The court’s ruling in Chiles isn’t final, though. The case now returns to the lower court, with a requirement to apply strict scrutiny, which almost certainly means it will find Colorado’s law unconstitutional. And the rights and protections of LGBTQ+ children—and adults, for that matter—will continue to be diminished in favor of enshrining religious bigotry into law.