The bad news keeps rolling in for Kristi Noem, the fired former head of the Department of Homeland Security. On Tuesday, the Daily Mail reported that her husband is a crossdresser who wears large fake breasts and hot pants while messaging with online adult entertainers.

According to the report, Bryon Noem sent at least $25,000 to interact with fetish models, whom he communicated with using a phone number that easily identified him as the now-former DHS secretary's husband.

x Kristi Noem speaks out after husband's double secret life as a crossdresser is revealed https://t.co/91WROt9qJL — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) March 31, 2026

Experts say his behavior opened his wife up to blackmail that could have endangered U.S. national security.

“If a media organization can find this out, you can assume with a high degree of confidence that a hostile intelligence service knows this as well," former CIA officer Marc Polymeropoulos told the Daily Mail.

Now we're not here to kink-shame. If Bryon Noem has a thing for, as one model reportedly put it, "huge, huge ridiculous boobs"—on himself or others—that's his business.

And given that his wife appears to be openly cheating on him with odious former Trump administration aide Corey Lewandowski, our dude Bryon is more than owed some payback in the form of straying from his marriage with big-boobed models.

However, we can shame him for pretending to be some holier-than-thou Christian who claimed to have stayed with his wife because of “his calling from God to support her,” as an unnamed family member told the New York Post earlier in March.

Corey Lewandowski, former aide in the Trump administration and rumored lover to Kristi Noem, shown in 2024.

We can also shame him for apparently being so careless and sloppy with his communications with the models, since it could’ve endangered American national security.

As for Kristi Noem, her representative told the Post she is "devastated" about the revelation that her husband was living this secret life.

"The family was blindsided by this, and they ask for privacy and prayers at the time,” the representative said.

But again, it's hard to feel bad for Kristi Noem, who wasted millions of taxpayer dollars to fly around the country with her alleged fuck-buddy so she could film ads promoting herself and stage stunts to torture immigrants.

Noem’s detractors also are accusing her of lying about her knowledge of her husband’s reported fetish, saying it’s something that’s been openly known in Trump world for years.

“Kristi Noem said her family is blindsided by revelations her husband is a cross dresser and gay. That isn’t true. She knew all about her husband which is why she lives with Corey Lewandowski in the D.C. area. That’s why her husband never divorced her. It was their arrangement,” Laura Loomer, the right-wing conspiracy theorist who somehow ingratiated herself with President Donald Trump, wrote in a post on X.

“Literally everyone in the admin has known this forever,” she continued. “I’m shocked it didn’t come out earlier. They can divorce and move on and live their lives without keeping secrets. I feel bad for Corey’s wife. She is the widow of a firefighter who was killed on 9/11.”

What a mess.