As GOP Gov. Joe Lombardo of Nevada faces a tight race with Democratic challenger Attorney General Aaron Ford, Lombardo is desperate to distance himself from President Donald Trump’s disastrous and illegal tariffs, even after he said that Nevadans may need to “feel a little pain” as prices increase.

“It would be poor for me to say I have a complete understanding of the tariffs,” he said, adding that his previous statement was taken out of context. “It's a federal policy. I can't tell [Trump], ‘Hey, back off of that and not do that.’”

x RALSTON: The Supreme Court has said the tariffs are unconstitutional. Do you think the Trump administration should refund money to Nevadans? GOV. LOMBARDO: No, I don't think so — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-03-31T17:46:45.230Z

And when asked about Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine’s estimate that families were owed between $1,700 and $2,000 following the Supreme Court’s decision to block Trump’s tariffs, Lombardo failed to say whether that should be paid out by the federal government.

“No, I don't think so,” he replied. “I think that they should take that under consideration. I don’t think it should be a mandate.”

Short-term pain for long-term robbery by a GOP-controlled government isn’t the catchy campaign slogan these Republicans seem to think it is …