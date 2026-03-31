Errol Musk, father of billionaire Elon Musk, has revealed his belief in long-debunked conspiracy theories that America never landed on the moon.

The senior Musk made his argument at a press conference hosted by Russia’s TASS news agency on Tuesday. Discussing one of the biggest achievements in world history, Musk said, “One has to question some things,” adding that he was “curious as to how they did it.”

Errol Musk then argued that a “huge tail of debris” purportedly left behind by the Apollo 11 mission raised questions about the event, and that technology that existed in 1969 would have been insufficient to accomplish the mission.

Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin takes his first step onto the surface of the Moon, in July 1969.

For nearly six decades now, absurd theories have spread about the moon landing, and none have stood up to basic scientific scrutiny. These theories have no serious impact on the pivotal event in world history when Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin stood on the lunar surface, along with fellow astronaut Michael Collins aboard the command module.

Ironically, Errol Musk also used the event to tout his son’s supposed future role in building colonies on the moon via projects undertaken by the younger Musk’s company SpaceX, a major U.S. contractor.

Elon Musk has spent years asserting that his companies will accomplish various outlandish tasks, such as building armies of robot servants and living on Mars—then never delivering on those promises.

Errol Musk’s denigration of American achievement comes the day before the planned launch of NASA’s Artemis II mission, which will send astronauts to orbit the moon for the first time in decades.

The senior Musk’s theorizing echoes his son’s frequent conspiratorial rants. The younger Musk has repeatedly shared debunked theories, with a particular interest in those promoting a white-supremacist worldview.

From left, NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch, as well as Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen, stand for a photo before NASA's Artemis II rocket and Orion spacecraft, on March 30, at Kennedy Space Center, in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Moon-landing conspiracy theories are far from the most disturbing details that have been revealed about Errol Musk.

Last year, it was revealed that Errol Musk has been reportedly accused by five of his children and stepchildren of sexually abusing them. Documents reportedly show that his stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout allegedly told relatives that Musk molested her when she was 4 years old. Years later, after divorcing her mother, Errol Musk announced that he and his stepdaughter had had a child together.

Through their wealth and political influence, the Musk clan has become known for their strange behavior. Last year, a Wall Street Journal report documented bizarre plans by Elon Musk to build a breeding cult in preparation for “the apocalypse,” as Musk reportedly described it in a text message.

While engaged in these odd pursuits, Elon Musk has been paid millions by American taxpayers for his government contracts, and he has the ear of his friend and political ally—President Donald Trump.