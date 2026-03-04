It didn’t take long for the economy to prove President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address wrong. Trump may have declared inflation “over” and dismissed the affordability crisis as a myth created by Democrats, but his own Labor Department just published new wholesale price data that blows a hole in Trump’s latest economic lies.

The January producer price index rose at an eye-popping 2.9% from the same time in 2025, the sharpest spike since last March. Businesses across the country passed the costs of Trump’s tariffs on to consumers, leading to higher prices on everything from groceries to pet food and construction materials. The latest numbers come just days after the Wall Street Journal reported that corporations were preparing to hit consumers with another brutal round of price hikes.

“Affordability solved” by Mike Luckovich

Now Trump’s war in Iran has sent oil prices soaring, with prices at the pump expected to leap by at least 20 cents in the coming days. That erases one of the only areas where prices actually decreased over the past year—meaning American households are now worse off financially in virtually every part of their lives. Yikes.

Wholesale prices matter because they indicate what regular consumers will be paying in the near future, and the latest figures suggest higher prices for just about everything. That’s especially bad for Trump and his Republican enablers because those higher prices are expected to hit households right as millions of Americans begin paying attention to the upcoming midterm elections. It’s a perfect storm of financial bad news, and the GOP doesn’t even have the concepts of a plan to fix it.

“The Republicans in general have given up ground, they’re no longer nine or 10-point favorites to handle the economy,” Scott Tranter, director of data science for Decision Desk HQ told The Hill ahead of Trump’s address last week. “People are most worried about the economy and affordability. That generally doesn’t bode well for the party in power.”

A Pew Research survey conducted last month found that a supermajority of 60% of Americans disapprove of Trump’s reckless tariff policies, and a growing number of voters now link Trump’s tariffs with rising prices. That survey was finished before major businesses announced new rounds of price increases and oil prices spiked. If voters were already sour about the state of the economy, they are likely to be in an even worse mood when Pew releases its next survey later this month.

Rep. Ryan Zinke of Montana is just one of many Republican lawmakers heading for the door.

It’s no coincidence that a record number of Republican lawmakers are declining to seek reelection, a trend which continued this week when Montana GOP Rep. Ryan Zinke unexpectedly announced his retirement. This cycle is now tied for the highest retirement rate of the century, with one in eight lawmakers choosing to give up public service rather than face furious voters. Election predictions like the Cook House Ratings have consistently moved in Democrats’ favor for much of the last year, driven by boiling voter anger over Republicans’ broken economic promises.

The GOP needs a miracle. Instead, they have Trump.

Republicans see the flashing red lights, but Trump’s willingness to double down on disastrous tariffs and costly foreign wars means they are stuck holding an increasingly toxic bag of bad economic news. And as The New York Times reported last month, Republican strategists are warning their congressional clients that an angry voter base could easily put the GOP on the path to losing both the House and the Senate in November.

“If we’re not seeing measurable reductions in how people feel about the cost of living between now and November,” GOP strategist Jason Roe told the Times, “putting Republican members of Congress out to vote for higher tariffs is making them culpable for those higher costs politically.”

In other words, the nearly half of Americans who say the cost of living is the “worst they’ve ever seen” are largely blaming Trump for their financial struggles, and even voters who supported Trump in 2024 increasingly feel like his rosy economic boasts are totally disconnected from reality. Nearly a third (31%) of Trump voters now say there is “less economic opportunity in the U.S. now than there has been in the past,” while fewer Republicans believe Trump’s “blame Joe Biden” approach than did a year ago.

Trump may claim the economy has never been better, but few Americans share his irrational exuberance. After riding into office on the huge promise to “fix inflation on Day One” and bring the economy into a new golden age, even Trump’s most loyal supporters feel betrayed by a president who doesn’t seem to believe they are truly suffering.

Trump’s endless stream of lies may make him feel better about the mess he’s created, but his economic delusions are driving voters away from the GOP in droves. Voters won’t be distracted from their financial struggles by shock and awe in Iran or by Trump’s rosy image of an America where things have never been better for the working masses. Republicans saddled regular people with a crushing economy and skyrocketing prices. Voters are prepared to send them the bill in November.