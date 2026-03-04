There were a lot of splashy stories Monday after the Justice Department dropped its appeals against the law firms it targeted with punitive executive orders, seemingly coming to its senses after repeatedly losing in the lower courts.

But less than 24 hours later, the DOJ changed its mind, filing what can only be described as a “whoopsie, we take it back” motion. Is there any explanation or legal justification for this? Of course not.

It probably goes without saying that this isn’t really a thing that happens, but we’re in a Brave New Hellscape with this DOJ, so here we are.

This appeal had consolidated four cases brought by Big Law firms that didn’t bend the knee to President Donald Trump after he issued executive orders stripping them of security clearances, barring them from government buildings, and terminating any existing government contracts.

What did these firms do wrong? Well, they represented Democrats, worked on cases Trump didn’t like, hired people Trump didn’t like … you get the point.

These orders were obviously unconstitutional because the First Amendment doesn’t let the government target people based on their views or who they choose to associate with, which is exactly what Trump did here.

Every court has ruled against the administration, but Trump is nothing if not combative, so this appeal was inevitable. Because the DOJ has shown it has no problem going scorched earth in cases on which it has no leg to stand, it wasn’t surprising that it appealed.

Dropping the appeal, however, was a welcome surprise, a brief return to sensibility by the DOJ—but nothing good can last.

So the administration wants the appeal to continue—an incredible reversal in just 24 hours—but their motion contains no justification, either legally or factually, for this turn of events.

Instead, they just said that, since the court hadn’t yet ruled on the motion and officially granted the voluntary dismissal, withdrawing it was no harm, no foul for the law firms, huffing that “it is the prerogative” of the DOJ to continue the appeals.

Whether from malice or because the DOJ is a sham or both, it notified the firms via email at roughly 10 AM on Tuesday, giving them just 30 minutes to reply if they opposed.

Given that the DOJ operates with no rhyme or reason these days, it isn’t possible to know what led to this. The New York Times pointed out that if the appeals were withdrawn, the district court orders would become final decisions, meaning that material from those cases would become public, and it could include the administration’s contracts with the nine firms that capitulated.

Broadly, we know that those firms “settled” by giving Trump hundreds of millions of dollars, eliminated all diversity initiatives, and basically agreed to let the administration dictate who their clients are—but we only know that from press releases and the like.

Those contracts, however, likely have additional details, particularly because those firms now seem to be working on whatever government duties Trump feels like, rather than providing the pro bono services they’re supposed to.

You can kind of see why they’d want to keep that secret.

Dropping the appeal would have spared the DOJ from the very high probability of getting as routed at the appellate level as they did at the district court level. But perhaps the DOJ remembered that the six conservatives on the Supreme Court reliably let them do whatever they want.

That said, those are things that normally would have been considered before withdrawing the appeal, not hastily after.

There’s a very good—and very depressing—chance that none of those things are what prompted this. The reversal could be as simple as what happened with the administration’s negotiations with Harvard University, where, after months of relentless attacks by the government, reports said that Trump dropped his demand for a “settlement” of $200 million.

But Trump went on Truth Social the very same day to say that, not only was he not settling, but he now wanted Harvard to give him $1 billion—and he would open criminal investigations.

The DOJ has been fully captured by Trump, nothing but a servant to one capricious and doddering man. Now it’s torching its reputation with the courts, and all for the worst person in the world.