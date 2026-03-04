Border Patrol official Gregory Bovino, who was the face of President Donald Trump’s invasion of Minnesota that terrorized and even killed residents, may now face legal consequences for his actions.

Mary Moriarty, County Attorney for Hennepin County, said in a press conference on Monday that her office is investigating 17 cases involving the administration’s deployment of federal officers to the state.

Among the cases that are under probe is a January incident where Bovino threw a smoke canister into a crowd of people protesting immigration enforcement abuses.

“The immigration enforcement operation known as Metro Surge caused immeasurable harm to our community,” Moriarty said, adding, “We are not afraid of the legal fight, and we are committed to doing this correctly.”

Bovino is also the subject of an internal investigation by the Department of Homeland Security for possibly using antisemitic language while on the job.

A New York Times report based on multiple sources said that Bovino complained in a phone call to federal prosecutors that Minnesota’s U.S. attorney was unreachable because he observes the Jewish tradition of Shabbat.

Bovino reportedly used the term “chosen people” while complaining about the lawyer and made remarks about whether Jewish criminals refrain from committing crimes during the Shabbat observance.

Bovino is no obscure government official. He was Trump’s handpicked enforcer for multiple Border Patrol operations, including actions in Los Angeles and Chicago. He has repeatedly made television appearances as a spokesperson for the administration, defending and justifying the widely criticized mass deportation program ordered by Trump.

The administration pulled Bovino away from the Minnesota raids only after federal agents had shot and killed two Minneapolis residents and drawn condemnation and scorn from across the country.

Bovino himself admitted in a December interview that he was in the field to meet deportation quotas put in place by the Trump administration. The deaths and chaos that he has overseen are a direct result of following orders from the White House.

