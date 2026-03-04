Over the last year, we’ve seen the United States Supreme Court go to war with the lower federal courts, stripping them of the ability to grant nationwide injunctions and overturning them routinely on the shadow docket with no explanation. On Monday, the six conservatives on the court dared to ask: What if we could do that to state courts as well?

In Malliotakis v. Williams, the conservatives stepped in to stay a ruling from a New York state lower court, blocking its decision that required the redrawing of Republican House Rep. Nicole Malliotakis’s district because Black and Latino voters were not adequately represented. So, the district stays Malliotakis-friendly.

This is, of course, part of the overall redistricting wars kicked off by Trump’s demands that red states redraw their districts to ensure that the GOP wins the midterms despite tethering themselves to his incredibly unpopular policies.

Texas was more than agreeable to redraw its maps to make them even redder, but after it lost at the lower court, the Supreme Court’s conservatives helpfully stayed that lower court decision, meaning those new GOP-friendly maps are in effect even as litigation continues.

The Supreme Court’s decision relied in part on what is known as the Purcell principle. That principle is supposed to prevent federal courts from changing any election rules if it is too close to an election, as doing so at a late date can confuse voters and make life hell for elections administrators.

In the Texas redistricting case, the conservative majority said the lower court erred by blocking the new hilariously gerrymandered districts because it was only four months before the primary election there.

So—federal courts can’t be interfering with elections four months out because it’s too close. Got it.

Oh, wait. When it comes to redistricting that might favor Democrats, as was the case in New York, four months is suddenly not too close to an election, so it is no problem for the Supreme Court to reach in and meddle, and on the shadow docket, natch.

This is bad on its face, a stark example of how the court’s conservatives no longer function as judges, but as conservative wish granters. There’s no longer any real pretense at evenhandedness, but in this instance, it gets worse, because the Supreme Court has no jurisdiction to decide this case.

The Supreme Court is a court of limited jurisdiction, which means it can only hear certain cases. When it comes to state courts, the law only allows the Supreme Court to review final judgments from the highest court in that state. Period. But here, the conservatives jumped in and stayed the lower court decision from the Supreme Court of the State of New York.

Yes, in New York, the lower court is called the Supreme Court. Yes, it’s confusing.

The majority didn’t really explain how they could just ignore the law and do the GOP a solid. Justice Samuel Alito sorta tried, offering a feeble justification that the Republicans had nowhere else to go because they had been cruelly blocked from state court appeals.

Justice Elena Kagan’s dissent punched a giant hole in that lie, explaining that after losing at the trial court, the defendants asked both the intermediate appeals court, which is called the Appellate Division, and the state’s highest court, which is called the Court of Appeals—just to make things even more confusing—to grant emergency relief. The Court of Appeals sent it back down to the intermediate court and said the defendants had to go there first.

That is in no way the same as blocking them from any court or any relief. It was just a ruling that said they couldn’t skip over the middle court and go straight to the state’s highest court. Any relief they wanted had to come from asking the intermediate Court of Appeals. You can see, then, that they were in no way blocked from seeking any justice in state courts, no thanks to Alito.

But Malliotakis and the other defendants never bothered to file any appeal or request in the New York state courts. Instead, they rushed to the U.S. Supreme Court because really, why not? The majority has made it very clear that they see their job as helping achieve conservative goals. So, they ignored the law and reached down and blocked a state trial court’s ruling despite having no authority to do so.

This might feel like the worst, nerdiest inside baseball, but behind the boring procedural stuff lies a full-fledged attack on federalism. As Justice Kagan explained in her dissent: “If this Court's grasping reach extends even to a nonfinal decision of a state trial court, then every decision from any court is now fair game.”

Exactly. If you’re a conservative stuck with a state court trial decision you don’t like, and you know your position will appeal to the conservative justices, you pretty much just got the green light to give this a try.

This is a catastrophic attack on federalism, with the Supreme Court telegraphing that it has no intention of respecting the sovereign powers of a state and its courts when it doesn’t feel like it. This is honestly as lawless as it gets.