Tuesday marked the first primary elections of the 2026 midterms, and it was a great night for Democrats as they work to claw their way out of the congressional minority and put a check on President Donald Trump’s corrupt and cruel agenda.

Not only did Democrats come out with top-tier nominees for must-win races, but also they get to watch the GOP suffer through politically perilous runoffs that could hamper its ability to win this fall.

Here are five takeaways from Tuesday's results.

1. The Latino vote swings back toward Democrats

Republicans were ecstatic after the 2024 election, in which they made gains with Latino voters in places like Texas' border towns, which were historically Democratic strongholds. It left the GOP feeling invincible, like it’d built a new winning coalition.

Texas state Rep. James Talarico, who won his state’s Democratic Senate primary.

But whatever inroads Republicans made with Latinos may have already evaporated. On Tuesday, the voting bloc turned out in droves to vote in the Democratic Senate primary—and in large part handed state Rep. James Talarico his win.

In fact, in at least one heavily Latino county in Texas, more people turned out for the Democratic primary than they did for Democrat Kamala Harris in 2024’s presidential election. That stunning statistic should strike fear in the hearts of Republicans, who are depending on Latinos to remain in their column in November.

As it turns out, abducting, brutalizing, and even shooting people because they merely look Latino, all in order to carry out Trump’s deportation agenda, is not a great way to keep the voting bloc in your camp.

2. Democratic enthusiasm is through the roof

Democrats outvoted Republicans in both the Texas and North Carolina primaries, the latter of which did not have a competitive Senate contest atop the ticket. (Former Gov. Roy Cooper won the Democratic primary there with 92% of the vote). That shows just how motivated Democrats are to show up to vote so they can rein in Trump and the GOP's power this fall.

In Texas, both Talarico and U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett got more votes than either of GOP Sen. John Cornyn or Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, both of whom now face a nasty primary runoff in May. That means if the state held a jungle primary like in California and Louisiana—where all candidates run on the same primary ballot and the top-two finishers advance to the general election—then Republicans would have been shut out of November’s election.

That enthusiasm gap is a major warning sign for Republicans, who need to keep their base together if they have any shot at holding on to their House and Senate majorities. If Republicans stay home, it will bring seats that shouldn’t normally be competitive onto the playing field.

3. Incumbents are in trouble

Tuesday's results showed that 2026 is shaping up to be an anti-incumbent year.

On the GOP side, Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw became the first member of Congress to lose reelection. He was defeated by a more MAGA-aligned opponent who had the endorsement of Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.

But a handful of other incumbents now face runoffs.

That includes Cornyn, who leads Paxton in the primary by about 1 percentage point, with 94% of the expected vote reporting.

Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, shown last June.

Scandal-plagued Texas Republican Tony Gonzales faces a primary runoff with gun-rights activist Brandon Herrera, who leads the first round of voting with 43% to Gonzales' 42%. Turns out, having an unethical affair with a member of your congressional staff who later went on to self-immolate is unpopular among even the morally bankrupt GOP electorate.

In North Carolina, odious North Carolina state Senate President Phil Berger trails his GOP primary opponent by two votes in what could be one of the most shocking defeats of the evening. That race should go to a recount.

Meanwhile, on the Democratic side of the aisle, incumbents face a generational battle.

For example, 78-year-old Rep. Al Green—known for his State of the Union protests—faces a runoff against much younger Democratic Rep. Christian Menefee, who finished first in their primary race.

And in North Carolina, 69-year-old Rep. Valerie Foushee leads her upstart progressive challenger Nida Allam by less than 1 point, with nearly all of the expected vote reporting. Given the margin, that race could also see a recount.

4. Campaigns still matter

In Texas, Crockett was a late entry into Democratic Senate primary, though she was buoyed by national profile due to her viral anti-Trump speeches on Capitol Hill. But in the end, she was out-raised, out-organized, and out-messaged by Talarico, who pulled off a come-from-behind win.

Her loss showed that you need to put in the work to win.

“Talarico has been incredibly disciplined on TV, mail, field, rallies, online culture, just like across the board infrastructure,” Tory Gavito, a Democratic strategist, told the media outlet NOTUS. “And to go from behind Jasmine by a lot to defeating her is a sign that that discipline matters.”

5. Social media is not reality

The Talarico-Crockett contest was ugly online, with progressive out-of-state influencers sniping at each other and hurling unfounded allegations of racism at Talarico's supporters.

Supporters of Democratic Senate primary candidate Jasmine Crockett of Texas cheer during a campaign event in February.

Yet, in the end, comments from actual Texans showed that Democrats liked both candidates but ultimately went with Talarico, preferring his optimistic message about faith and values over Crockett’s anti-Trump fighter rhetoric.

Despite their preferred candidate losing, Crockett's voters appear fired up to vote for Talarico to turn Texas blue in November for the first time in decades.

Crockett herself released a gracious statement conceding to Talarico.

"Texas is primed to turn blue and we must remain united because this is bigger than any one person,” she said, adding, “With the primary behind us, Democrats must rally around our nominees and win. I’m committed to doing my part and will continue working to elect democrats up and down the ballot.”