On Wednesday, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth railed against accurate reporting on the deaths of American soldiers that have occurred thanks to President Donald Trump’s decision to attack Iran.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference, Hegseth parroted Trump’s use of the phrase “fake news” to describe fact-based reporting on news reflecting negatively on the administration.

“When a few drones get through, or tragic things happen, it’s front page news. I get it, the press only wants to make the president look bad, but try for once to report the reality,” Hegseth said.

The reality is that six Americans died from an Iranian drone strike on Port Shuaiba, Kuwait, which was a retaliation against the American attack. They were members of the U.S. Army Reserve working in logistics, helping to supply their fellow soldiers with necessary food and equipment.

Related | Trump can’t explain why he attacked Iran

They died while serving their country in a conflict that neither Hegseth nor his boss, Trump, have adequately justified to the public. The administration has been on a media blitz whipping up support—the public has been overwhelmingly opposed—but has offered no clear reason for what is occurring nor have they identified an end goal.

Already reporting has emerged that the deaths at Port Shuaiba were a result of inadequate protection at the facility. While Hegseth has claimed that the location was “fortified,” the building was not protected from overhead strikes which is how the drone attack occurred. The facility was not in compliance with the Army’s counter-drone manual, which instructs commanders to include elements like steel reinforcements to protect from overhead attack.

Hegseth has a track record of callous disregard for the safety of the troops, despite his role in leading the Department of Defense.

In December, the Department of Defense inspector general issued a report that said Hegseth was in violation of department policy when he used an unsecure Signal group chat to discuss military operations in Yemen. Hegseth and other chat participants made operational details of ongoing missions available to an outside figure—a journalist from The Atlantic—who could have been a hostile operative.

The administration wants anything that makes them look bad to be dismissed as merely “fake news” but the deaths happening under Trump and Hegseth are very real.