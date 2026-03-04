On Wednesday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth unleashed a second bloodlust-filled briefing about President Donald Trump’s war on Iran.

Hegseth touted the administration’s escalating bombing campaign in the Middle East, declaring the U.S. and Israel were bringing “death and destruction from the sky all day long.”

“This was never meant to be a fair fight,” Hegseth said. “We are punching them while they're down, which is exactly how it should be.”

After praising what he described as the Trump administration’s decision to “unshackle” the nation’s war-making capacity, Hegseth vowed that the U.S. would continue “accelerating, not decelerating,” its efforts in Iran. He referenced the six fallen American service members, saying, “We will avenge them,” before abruptly beginning an awkward football analogy.

x Hegseth mentions the six Americans who died and then does a hard pivot: "I liken Iran's predicament to a football team ... " pic.twitter.com/2rWApITL1Y — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 4, 2026

After boasting about American excellence at war stuff, Hegseth clammed up when asked about the bombing of the Shajareh Tayyebeh school in Minab, Iran, which reportedly killed at least 168 people, many of whom were 7- to 12-year-old students attending classes as the bombing occurred.

“All I can say is that we're investigating that,” Hegseth responded. “We're investigating it.”

It was surprising that Hegseth did not repeat the comment he made the previous day: “War is hell and always will be.”