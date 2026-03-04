Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison testified before the House Oversight Committee Wednesday, where GOP Reps. James Comer of Kentucky and Nancy Mace of South Carolina failed to cast them as soft on fraud.

“Our Medicaid error rate is lower than your state,” Walz shot back early in the hearing, fact-checking Comer’s claim that “everyone” knows Walz has failed to address fraud in Minnesota.

Then Mace asked Walz her classic transphobic "what is a woman?" gotcha question that always fails—and it fared no better this time around.

“I’m the governor of Minnesota, I’m not here to be your prop for your obsession,” he responded.

x .@RepNancyMace: "What percentage increase is that?"@GovTimWalz: "I'm not here to be your prop."



Mace: "Are you governor of Minnesota or not?"



Walz: "Yes, I am."



Mace: "When I'm governor of South Carolina you can sure as hell bet that I'm going to know the math." pic.twitter.com/LABYLMeCq2 — CSPAN (@cspan) March 4, 2026

Mace then attempted to throw dirt on Minnesota’s overall state performance, prompting Walz to remind Mace that his state ranks ahead of South Carolina in key metrics such as children’s health and education. Similarly, WalletHub ranks Minnesota among the best states to raise a family, while South Carolina is among the worst.

The fundamental problem of the MAGA movement is that its top people are always so profoundly incompetent.