A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Hegseth cares more about 'fake' media coverage than dead troops

“When a few drones get through, or tragic things happen, it’s front page news,” the secretary of defense whined.

Trump’s top deportation thug could finally face consequences

When bad things finally happen to bad people.

5 things Democrats can learn from the Texas and North Carolina primaries

These lessons can help turn a blue wave into a tsunami.

Cartoon: Bomb bomb Iran

It’s aka Operation Epic Distraction.

Trump’s economic lies are catching up to him

New wholesale price data blows a hole in the rosy scenario he is peddling.

The DOJ giveth, the DOJ taketh away

Pam Bondi makes a sensible decision—then immediately flip-flops.

'Death and destruction': Hegseth can't contain his bloodlust

Things you don’t want to hear from our military’s top commander: “We are punching them while they're down, which is exactly how it should be.”

Click here to see more cartoons.