Staring down a brutal GOP primary runoff and a difficult general election for a Senate seat in Texas, President Donald Trump on Wednesday appeared ready to cave to pressure from congressional Republicans to finally make an endorsement, which he had refused to do in the initial primary race.

For months, Republicans have begged Trump to back Sen. John Cornyn’s reelection bid in the Lone Star State, fearing that Cornyn’s primary opponent—scandal-tarred Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton—could lose the seat for the party in November.

Trump kept his powder dry ahead of Tuesday’s primary, but after Cornyn and Paxton advanced to a May 26 runoff, with Cornyn taking 42% of the vote to Paxton’s 41%, Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform that he would be throwing his support behind one of them “for the good of the Party, and our Country.”

Though his initial post did not name an endorsee, The Atlantic is reporting that Trump is expected to finally back Cornyn.

“I will be making my Endorsement soon, and will be asking the candidate that I don’t Endorse to immediately DROP OUT OF THE RACE!” Trump wrote in his Truth Social post on Tuesday, before The Atlantic’s report. “We must win in November!!!”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate, speaks during a primary election night watch party on March 3.

Trump’s decision to endorse came after Republican leaders and rank-and-file members alike begged Dear Leader to endorse Cornyn because they feel he is the Republican best poised to take on Democratic nominee James Talarico in November.

“[If] Trump endorses early, it saves everybody a lot of money, and … 10 weeks of a spirited campaign on our side that keeps us from spending time focusing on the Democrats,” Senate Majority Leader John Thune said, adding, “If the president can weigh in, it would make it enormously helpful."

Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso said he personally lobbied Trump to back Cornyn. “More Democrats turned out to vote in the primary in Texas than Republicans. It shows how motivated they are to vote. We need to make sure we have our strongest candidate for November. That's John Cornyn," Barrasso told reporters.

“It’s not a good time for a massive amount of money of Republicans attacking each other,” retiring Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina told CNN.

National Republican Senatorial Committee Chair Tim Scott said that if Cornyn isn’t the GOP nominee, the seat could flip in the fall. “It is a strong possibility we cannot hold Texas if John Cornyn is not our nominee,” Scott told Fox News.

Indeed, Republicans already spent more than $71 million to try to push Cornyn over the finish line, according to AdImpact, a media tracking firm. But all that money got him to only 42% in the primary against Paxton, who has been impeached, indicted, and rocked by multiple cheating scandals.

Cornyn had vowed to go scorched-earth against Paxton in the runoff, which would have eaten up resources and created yet more bad blood among the primary electorate.

James Talarico, the Democratic nominee for Senate in Texas.

“I've worked for decades to build the Republican Party, both here in Texas and nationally. I refuse to allow a flawed, self-centered, and shameless candidate like Ken Paxton risk everything we've worked so hard to build over these many years," Cornyn said Tuesday night after results came in.

Were Trump not expected to endorse Cornyn, it's unclear whether the Republican incumbent could have grown his support in a runoff—a lower-turnout affair in which candidates with more motivated bases of support often have an edge.

Just ask Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, who, in 2012, came in second in the primary but forced then-Republican Lt. Gov. David Dewhurst into a runoff. Dewhurst, who had notched 44.6% in the primary to Cruz's 34%, had the support of establishment Republicans, including then-Gov. Rick Perry. However, Cruz went on to win the runoff against Dewhurst by a whopping 13 points.

Democrats, for their part, have been hoping Paxton would be the nominee since his scandals make him an easier target to run against in historically Republican Texas.

If Trump indeed endorses Cornyn, and if Paxton heeds Trump’s demand to drop out, that hope will be dead.