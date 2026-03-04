Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem appeared before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday. After a rough Senate hearing the day before, House Democrats proved far less interested in indulging her.

Ranking Member Jamie Raskin set the tone early, cutting off Noem’s attempts to deflect criticism.

“We're fighting for American citizens, Madam Secretary—” Raskin began.

“Today you are—” Noem interrupted.

“Because your ICE agents shot them in the face and killed them,” Raskin shot back.

Raskin pressed Noem for an apology to the families of Renee Good and Alex Pretti—two Americans killed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents during dangerously authoritarian raids in Minnesota—after she labeled them “domestic terrorists,” which was contradicted by video and eyewitness accounts.

x .@RepRaskin: "Were Renee Good and Alex Pretti domestic terrorists?"



DHS Secy. Kristi Noem: "There are ongoing investigations—"



Raskin: "You didn't wait for the investigation."



Noem: "You didn't wait to defame our law enforcement." pic.twitter.com/SDjQ7Oh9Vn — CSPAN (@cspan) March 4, 2026

Rep. Joe Neguse of Colorado zeroed in on a highly suspicious DHS contract that sent $143 million of a reported $220 million public relations budget to Safe America Media, an unknown firm tied to a Noem-connected political operative.

“Where is Safe America Media headquartered?” Neguse asked.

“I don't know,” Noem replied.

“I don't know either, Madam Secretary,” Neguse responded, before revealing that the company had never performed government work and was incorporated just eight days before receiving its most lucrative contract.

“You want the American people to believe that this is all above board?” Neguse asked. “That $143 million of taxpayer money just happened to go to this one company that doesn't have a headquarters, doesn't have a website, has never done work for the federal government before, and is registered apparently, or attached to, a residence from a political operative?”

Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington brought forward U.S. citizens who had been detained by Noem’s DHS goons for protesting or observing ICE’s actions. Jayapal confronted Noem over the fact that none of these citizens had been charged with crimes and none were asked to prove their citizenship during their detainment.

“Do you have anything you want to say to them,” she asked, “or the millions of American citizens across the country that are watching this and horrified at what your department is doing?”

“Well, context is critical in each of these situations to know the full range of what happened in each of these situations before and after the incident and their arrest,” Noem replied.

“Secretary, not a single one was charged with a crime,” Jayapal said. “You have actually turned the United States government against its own residents, and you've had multiple chances to take accountability, to apologize to these folks and others across the country, but you have failed to do it. Yours is a case of failed leadership, Secretary. You need to resign, be fired, or be impeached because you don't have the right to lead this agency.”

No apologies, no clear answers, and no meaningful defense of her department’s actions—the Trump administration way.