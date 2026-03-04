Americans seeking help from the government to get out of countries affected by President Donald Trump’s Iran war were told by the Pentagon to just add themselves to a list, a limp recommendation that’s unlikely to reassure those in the potential line of fire.

A plume of smoke rises after a strike in Tehran, Iran on March 1.

On Monday, the State Department advised Americans in 14 Middle Eastern countries to “depart now” due to “serious safety risks.” The department did not offer up evacuation plans or further details.

During a news conference on Wednesday, Gen. Dan Caine, chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was asked what recourse stranded Americans have.

“It’s a great opportunity to encourage everybody in the region to go to the State Department and register,” he said before asking reporters to “help us with that” by publicizing the information.

Caine also said that a few seats on flights coming into the region would be made available, but he did not offer up any other details or plans.

But people who have tried to contact the State Department to register are encountering even more problems.

When they call, they’re met with a recorded message that says, “Please do not rely on the U.S. government for assisted departure or evacuation at this time. There are currently no United States evacuation points. Please continue to check the embassy’s website for updated information.”

Despite knowing about the planned attack, including public statements from Trump hinting at the action, the administration made no plans to evacuate Americans.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters that there were nearly 1,600 Americans in the region but offered up little in concrete support.

Congressional Democrats have seized the opportunity to criticize the Trump team’s failure.

Alex Bruesewitz, whose close ties to President Donald Trump got him rescued from Doha, Qatar, as other Americans in the region are forced to wait it out.

“My office is receiving panicked calls from Americans stuck in the Middle East, outraged that our government has provided zero evacuation support,” Sen. Andy Kim of New Jersey wrote on Bluesky.

Similarly, Rep. Ted Lieu of California called Rubio’s inaction a “massive dereliction of duty” and an “unacceptable lack of planning.”

But a figure with close personal ties to Trump had a completely different experience.

Alex Bruesewitz, a Trump adviser who worked on his 2024 campaign, quickly received help from U.S. officials to arrange a private jet out of Doha, Qatar.

Trump’s war with Iran has been chaotic since the start, with Trump and his team demonstrating that they’re incapable of explaining why the conflict started, what the goals are, and why Americans and Iranians are being killed.

For regular Americans who find themselves caught in the crosshairs, all they can do is stand by as their own government launches more bombs.