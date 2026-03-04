Some of President Donald Trump's biggest cheerleaders are irate at reports that he will soon endorse Sen. John Cornyn over MAGA acolyte and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in Texas' GOP Senate primary. They say that Cornyn is a wolf in sheep's clothing who won't advance Trump's agenda.

Multiple right-wing podcasters and MAGA influencers begged Trump not to bow to the pleas from establishment GOP lawmakers to intervene in the May 26 Texas runoff, which both Cornyn and Paxton advanced to Tuesday night after neither received 50% in the primary.

"President Trump says he will soon endorse in the Texas Senate GOP race, & whoever he doesn’t endorse must drop out. Hopefully he endorses @KenPaxtonTX, because @JohnCornyn has a long record of being anti-Trump, pro-Islam, weak on illegal immigration, and anti 2A," right-wing agitator Laura Loomer—who has successfully gotten Trump to fire government employees for insufficient loyalty—wrote in a post on X.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, shown on March 3.

Loomer later posted a 2023 article in which Cornyn said Trump shouldn't run for president again. "John Cornyn has never been a Trump loyalist,” she added, in a clear attempt to try to stop Trump from backing Cornyn in the race.

Sara Gonzales, a host on the right-wing BlazeTV network, also urged Trump not to back Cornyn.

“I am one of your biggest supporters and I am urging you as someone who is in the Texas grassroots: do NOT endorse Cornyn,” Gonzales wrote in an X post addressed to Trump. “It will be one of your biggest mistakes. The majority of Texas voters voted AGAINST Cornyn last night. We don’t want him!”

Far-right conspiracy theorist Mike Cernovich said in a post on X, “Endorsing Cornyn will be more gutting to the base than the Iran air strikes”—a nod to the “America first” crowd that felt betrayed by Trump starting yet another open-ended war in the Middle East.

"We finally have a real opportunity to remove a swamp rat GOP senator for his betrayals. If Trump screws that up with yet another disastrous endorsement, it will be a total scumbag move," right-wing radio host Jesse Kelly wrote in a post on X.

Even former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a MAGA supporter who has recently distanced herself from Trump, also slammed the president for trying to shut down the runoff.

Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, shown on March 3.

"This is wrong and the people of Texas should be able to vote for WHOEVER THEY WANT!!! NOT the candidate Trump demands," Greene wrote in a post on X. "People are furious over this and if Trump does this, it could actually be the real reason Texas Senate seat flips blue. Stealing people’s opportunity to elect their leaders by force will definitely piss off voters and will lead to even more sitting it out."

Ultimately, it's unclear when Trump will make his endorsement—and if Paxton will even agree to drop out of the race.

However, there is a clear lobbying effort from MAGA world trying to stop the proverbial steal.

It's widely believed that Cornyn would be the more formidable general election candidate to face state Rep. James Talarico, who won Tuesday's Democratic Senate primary. Republicans fear Paxton's laundry list of scandals—from his impeachment and his indictment to the multiple alleged affairs that led to his divorce—would make him vulnerable against Talarico this fall.

But Paxton is MAGA to the core. He led efforts to overturn Trump's 2020 election loss to former President Joe Biden, and he has filed multiple lawsuits to block Democratic priorities. We'll see if he stands up to fight Trump or if he caves to Dear Leader's expected demand to drop out of the race.

"Ken Paxton is more than just an attorney general that’s been MAGA,” former Trump advisor Steve Bannon told Politico. “He is a symbol of the heart of the grassroots MAGA movement.”