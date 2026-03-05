Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is gearing up for war.

No, not the Iran war. He’s picking a fight on the domestic front … with Dunkin’ Donuts.

Yes, the largest donut chain in the country—with more than 14,000 stores across nearly 40 countries—which is so iconically associated with Boston that its most recent Super Bowl ad featured Matt Damon, Tom Brady, and Ben Affleck for “Good Will Dunkin,’” is now in Kennedy’s crosshairs.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. arrives for a Make America Healthy Again Commission meeting on Sept. 9, 2025.

Surely Kennedy has found out something really bad about Dunkin’, something that warrants President Donald Trump’s Cabinet to weigh in, right? Do the sprinkles have traces of arsenic? Or does Dunkin’ achieve the perfect glaze with carcinogens?

Nope.

Kennedy is mad about how much sugar is in the iced coffee.

“We’re going to ask Dunkin’ Donuts and Starbucks, ‘Show us the safety data that show that it’s okay for a teenage girl to drink an iced coffee with 115 grams of sugar in it.’ I don’t think they’re gonna be able to do it,” he said.

It is in no way clear why Kennedy singles out teenage girls here. Is this amount of sugar fine for teenage boys? Does Kennedy not want to restrict the sale of sugary iced coffee to people 18 and up? Who can say!

One of Kennedy’s top advisers, Calley Means, has been pushing this anti-sugar crusade for a while now, and he seems to think that Dunkin’ should provide studies on sugar.

You might recognize Calley Means’ name, considering he is the brother of Casey Means, Trump’s ridiculous MAHA influencer pick for surgeon general, who just fumbled her way through her Senate hearing.

While his sister at least has a medical degree—albeit not one she is currently licensed to use—Calley has no medical training whatsoever. But what he does have are unhinged “health” opinions, such as that children should drink “more raw milk and less juice.”

To be fair, it isn’t inherently bad to suggest that high levels of sugar in beverages might pose a problem, nor even to consider regulating that. But this is not an administration interested in the actual work of conducting studies and creating thoughtful regulations, so what we get instead is Kennedy popping off at Dunkin’.

If Kennedy had his way, of course, fast food restaurants would just be awash in beef tallow and lots of it.

Donald Trump pretends to work in a McDonald’s during his presidential campaign in 2024.

One chain, Steak ‘n Shake, is already using beef tallow for its fries, onion rings, and chicken tenders, and its website now has a page detailing how it no longer uses seed oils because MAHA types have developed a full-fledged conspiracy theory that they’re bad for you and must be replaced with saturated fats like beef tallow.

Perhaps soon Steak ‘n Shake will begin offering raw milk to keep the little ones healthy too?

Steak ‘n Shake isn’t the only fast food chain that has bent the knee to MAHA.

McDonald’s just introduced the Big Arch, a monstrosity of a burger that packs in 1,020 calories and 65 grams of fat. It has two beef patties, three pieces of white cheddar cheese, lettuce, pickles, Big Arch sauce, and both fresh and fried onions.

It’s so enormous and off-putting that a video of McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski trying it has gone viral—and not in a good way.

Kempczinski can barely hold the thing before it falls apart under its own weight, and he could only muster the tiniest bit of enthusiasm for actually eating it, nibbling a corner and calling it good.

Presumably, this is the sort of thing Kennedy views as healthy—just a giant glob of meat, calories, and fat, the MAHA way.

But going after a brand as beloved as Dunkin’ based on nothing but your own weird vibes doesn’t seem like it will end well for Kennedy. Good luck fighting the whole of Boston, dude.