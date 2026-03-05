While all eyes are on the war in Iran, which is rapidly spiraling out of control with no real plan for what comes next, the Trump administration decided that now is a great time to kick off another war.

Sure, it kind of looks like we might run out of munitions in Iran, but why should that stop the administration from the fun and excitement of bombing yet another country?

Smoke rises up behind Azadi, or freedom tower, following a U.S.-Israeli military strike in Tehran, Iran on March 3.

On Tuesday night, the United States and Ecuador started a joint military operation—don’t call it a war!—against designated terrorist organizations in the country.

Yes, we’re back to narcoterrorism, the justification the Trump administration has been using to bomb fishing boats in Venezuela. Indeed, we’re now up to 44 boat strikes in the Caribbean that have killed 150 people.

Apparently, Ecuador’s President Daniel Noboa found that inspirational and decided that the United States would be a great partner in arms.

Noboa is just the kind of leader that President Donald Trump Trump loves. He’s young, he’s hard right, and he loves to use militarized crackdowns to fight drug traffickers. Think of him as a more polished version of El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele.

Noboa has even learned to ape Trump’s Orwellian language that war is peace.

“To obtain that peace, we must act forcefully against criminals, wherever they may be,” he wrote.

Related | Trump started a war without a plan

Would you like more details on what, exactly, is happening with our military operation in Ecuador? Too bad! Our Special Forces soldiers are there to support Ecuador’s commandos. Here’s a random video of a helicopter picking up some soldiers, which is how the U.S. Southern Command chose to hype this.

You know, for someone who claims to be the peace president, who whined until FIFA invented a participation-ribbon peace prize for him since he didn’t get the Nobel Peace Prize, Trump sure starts a lot of wars … er, military operations.

Trump loves to claim that he’s ended wars, even recently settling on the comical lie that he’s ended eight of them. This has been easily and repeatedly debunked, but it’s not like that matters to this administration.

In contrast to Trump’s vague, spider-brained belief—unsupported by facts—that he’s a master diplomat, we actually do have hard cold numbers about what a warmonger he is.

Ecuador’s President Daniel Noboa

In 2025, Trump managed to bomb seven countries: Venezuela, Syria, Iraq, Iran, Nigeria, Yemen, and Somalia.

A nonpartisan conflict monitor counted 622 overseas bombings via drones and aircrafts from Jan. 20, 2025, through the end of the year. That’s more air strikes than former President Joe Biden authorized throughout his entire term.

Now, Ecuador makes eight. But to be fair, we don’t actually have any idea of what exactly the United States is doing there. We might not be carrying out airstrikes yet, but we’ve signed on for military operations. And whatever this is, it definitely isn’t peaceful.

Trump could never be the peace president because he’s a wrecker. He loves chaos, war, violence, and destruction, and he has the power to unleash it on countries everywhere.

And he’s never going to stop at just eight.