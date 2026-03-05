Attorney General Ken Paxton on Wednesday said not even President Donald Trump could push him out of the Texas Senate contest, telling a right-wing cable news show that he still plans to stay in the GOP primary runoff against Sen. John Cornyn even if he does not earn Trump's endorsement.

“I'm staying in this race," Paxton told Real America's Voice. "I owe it to the people of Texas. I've spent a year of my life campaigning against John Cornyn because John has not represented the people of Texas well. He's been against Trump in both of his elections, said he shouldn't run last time. The people of Texas, at least the Republicans, would like something different.”

Sen. John Cornyn is Trump’s likely favorite.

Paxton’s comments came after Trump said on Wednesday he was finally going to acquiesce to establishment Republicans' pleas and get off the sidelines to endorse in Texas' Republican Senate primary. Trump added that whomever he doesn't pick should drop out of the race to spare the GOP an expensive and bruising runoff that could hurt the eventual nominee in November’s general election.

“I will be making my Endorsement soon, and will be asking the candidate that I don’t Endorse to immediately DROP OUT OF THE RACE!” Trump wrote a post on Truth Social. “We must win in November!!!”

Trump didn't say who he was endorsing, but multiple media reports said it would be Cornyn, whom establishment Republican senators and operatives alike view as the more formidable candidate to take on Democratic nominee James Talarico.

But even the hint of suggestion that Trump would force out Paxton—a MAGA darling who has litigated right-wing culture war issues and helped aid in Trump's failed quest to overturn the 2020 election—enraged some of Trump's biggest supporters, who said it was wrong for Trump to deny GOP voters the chance to choose their own candidates.

"This is wrong and the people of Texas should be able to vote for WHOEVER THEY WANT!!! NOT the candidate Trump demands," former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene wrote Wednesday in a post on X. "People are furious over this and if Trump does this, it could actually be the real reason Texas Senate seat flips blue. Stealing people’s opportunity to elect their leaders by force will definitely piss off voters and will lead to even more sitting it out."

GOP strategists have been warning for months that Paxton as the nominee could cause Republicans to lose a U.S. Senate seat in Texas for the first time in decades, saying that Paxton's laundry list of scandals—he was indicted, impeached, and cheated on his wife twice—would make him uniquely vulnerable in the Lone Star State.

Just look at this dire warning from the right-wing Wall Street Journal editorial board, which declared that "Paxton would be an underdog against Mr. Talarico" and said that "If Mr. Trump wants a GOP Senate, he’ll endorse Mr. Cornyn as Majority Leader John Thune has been urging."

But the Republican base has never been one to listen to establishment operatives' concerns, and have on multiple occasions nominated lunatics who cost the party winnable races.

Just look at 2022, when Republicans lost races in Georgia, Arizona, and Pennsylvania because the party nominated morons, weirdos, and out-of-touch snakeoil salesmen who turned off voters.

Meanwhile, as Republicans sweat out an ugly and damaging runoff, Talarico immediately shifted to general election mode, hammering his populist message that the real problem in the United States is not "left versus right" but billionaires vs. average Americans.

Ultimately, it's unclear when exactly Trump will endorse Cornyn—or if he even will if he sees the backlash from some of his most fervent supporters. But if he does, it looks like not even Trump can push Paxton out.

We may still get the delicious and ugly runoff we’ve been itching for.