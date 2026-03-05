The Department of Justice has reportedly given up on pursuing a criminal case over Joe Biden’s use of an autopen during his presidency. President Donald Trump has spent months pushing conspiracy theories over Biden’s use of the device to sign presidential orders, despite Trump himself using the same tool.

The New York Times reported on Thursday that the inquiry by the U.S. attorney office in Washington, D.C., which is run by former Fox News host Jeanine Pirro, has been shelved after her office was unable to fashion a case around the issue. Sources told the Times that prosecutors were always skeptical that any crime had been committed, but the investigation was launched to please Trump.

Apparently based on a story from the New York Post, which is owned by conservative media mogul Rupert Murdoch, Trump has been flogging the autopen story since at least last March. The allegation, based on no evidence, is that documents were signed via an aide using an autopen, and were not approved by Biden himself. In a social media post last year, Trump wrote, “The person who was the real President during the Biden years was the person who controlled the Autopen!”

The autopen is a device used to remotely write signatures, and past presidents have been allowed to use it.

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro, shown this past August.

Trump has tried to argue that laws and pardons signed by Biden were invalid because he used the autopen. Trump even issued an executive order in June instructing the government to investigate whether Biden’s orders were illegitimate.

“Let me be clear: I made the decisions during my presidency. I made the decisions about the pardons, executive orders, legislation, and proclamations. Any suggestion that I didn’t is ridiculous and false,” Biden said in a statement responding to the order.

Biden also noted that Trump had pushed out the order to distract from growing resentment of his policies cutting federal health care coverage and raising costs for millions of families.

Backing up Trump, congressional Republicans initiated investigations into Biden’s use of the autopen—while refusing to provide oversight of Trump’s presidency.

Pirro’s autopen investigation reportedly closing up shop is yet another legal black eye for the Trump team.

Just last month, a grand jury refused to follow Pirro’s request to indict six congressional Democrats who released a video advising military troops to not follow illegal orders. A grand jury also refused to pursue charges against one of the key figures on Trump’s enemies list, New York Attorney General Leticia James. The administration’s case against former FBI Director James Comey was also thrown out of court.

Pirro’s office couldn’t even secure a conviction against Sean C. Dunn, the Air Force veteran popularly known as “sandwich guy,” after he threw a submarine sandwich at federal immigration officers.

It was recently revealed that the Department of Justice is recruiting the next crop of conservative legal minds, with solicitations indicating that loyalty to Trump, not knowledge of the law or their academic performance, was of primary concern. An email sent out to the right-wing Liberty University told students, “GPA is not a strong factor” for getting a job in Trump’s DOJ.

The autopen debacle and the other failed cases show the real-world fallout from this loyalist and extremist way of approaching legal matters.