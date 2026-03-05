President Donald Trump’s deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller spoke at the Americas Counter Cartel Conference Thursday, addressing an audience of defense and security leaders from the Caribbean, Central America, and South America.

Unsurprisingly, Miller presented his white supremacist version of history in an attempt to defend Trump’s ruthless imperialistic project.

“The West only achieved the place that it did in human history because it spent previous centuries eradicating the criminal elements within its territories,” Miller argued.

He went on to claim that people could only “live freely” after hundreds of years of European feudalism marked by righteous violence “to get rid of the people who were raping and murdering and defying established systems of order and justice.”

“The reason why many Western countries are struggling today is they've forgotten the eternal truth and wisdoms they once followed,” Miller added.

What Miller is selling here is nothing more than an undercooked piece of racist slop, and he made that clear as he concluded his speech.

“The human rights that we are going to protect are not of the savages that torture and rape and murder,” he spewed. “The human rights that we are going to protect are of the peaceable citizens who have an absolute human right to live in physical safety and security every day of their lives.”

x Stephen Miller: "The human rights that we are gonna protect are not of the savages that torture and rape and murder. The human rights we are going to protect are of the peaceable citizens who have an absolute human right to live in physical safety and security every day of their… pic.twitter.com/ZOG1OZbiqA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 5, 2026

Miller is an important ideological racist architect of Trump’s materialistic imperialism. Both remain deeply unpopular.