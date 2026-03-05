During an education nutrition event Thursday, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. offered a platitudinous prescription for the mental health crisis facing young people, which the Trump administration has actively exacerbated.

“We have a spiritual malaise in this country. Suicide is now—for certain groups of kids—the highest cause of death,” he said. “We need to start bringing people together and give them a sense of connection, give them a sense of community. And one of the ways to do that is to encourage them to go through this ancient ritual of making a meal with their family and then eating a meal with the family.”

Kennedy added, “President Trump understands that we're engaged right now in spiritual warfare and that the malevolent forces want to drive us apart.”

Unsurprisingly, Kennedy neglected to mention that the Trump administration cut off funding for the 988 Lifeline, which offered support for one of those “certain groups” with an elevated risk of suicide: LGBTQ+ youth.

He also left out the $1 billion in cuts to federal grants for school-based mental health services, casualties of the GOP’s tax-cuts-for-the-rich budget.

On its face, encouraging family dinners sounds like good advice to follow. But—like many of Kennedy’s statements—when the rubber meets the road, there are no policies or resources offered to actually achieve what he’s promising.