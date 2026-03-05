House GOP leaders on Thursday said that Rep. Tony Gonzales—the Texas Republican who admitted to having an affair with an aide who later died by suicide—should drop his bid for reelection, saying in a wishy-washy statement that Gonzales' conduct is "serious."

However, the four Republican leaders—Speaker Mike Johnson, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, and House Republican Conference Chair Lisa McClain—stopped short of calling for Gonzales to resign, saying instead that they asked him “to withdraw from his race for re-election.”

Of course, if the leaders thought Gonzales' conduct was so bad that he should not run for reelection, then ostensibly it would also be bad enough that he should not continue to serve in Congress.

However, if Gonzales resigned it would narrow the GOP's already minuscule majority even further, making it that much more difficult for Johnson and his lieutenants to pass legislation than it already is.

Their call for Gonzales to drop his bid but not leave Congress is the epitome of the leaders trying to have their cake and eat it, too.

Gonzales, for his part, admitted on Wednesday that he had an affair with an aide who later self-immolated. His confession came after congressional investigators filed a report saying they had “substantial reason to believe that Rep. Gonzales engaged in a sexual relationship with an employee of the House of Representatives who was working under his supervision,” which is a violation of House rules.

"I made a mistake and had a lapse in judgment. It was a lack of faith, and I take full responsibility for those actions," Gonzales said in an absolutely cringeworthy interview with a right-wing radio host. "Since then, I’ve reconciled with my wife, Angel. I’ve asked God to forgive me, which he has.”

Gonzales still insisted that he is not dropping his reelection bid, which was already in serious peril after he placed second in Tuesday’s primary behind GOP opponent Brandon Herrera, triggering a May 26 runoff.

“Those that are asking for me not to do my job are the ones that want to see the Republicans fail here in Congress. There’s no time," Gonzales said, adding that he felt confident he'd win the runoff.

Herrera, a gun rights nut who has made disgusting comments about the Holocaust, praised Republican leaders for calling on Gonzales to step aside.

"I would like to thank Speaker Johnson and House leadership for holding Congressman Tony Gonzales accountable for actions that have tarnished the office," Herrera wrote in a post on X. "I’m looking forward to representing the district the way the people of West Texas have always deserved. Lets get to work."

However, even some Republican lawmakers quickly criticized the speaker and his lieutenants for not forcing Gonzales to leave before his term expires.

"Where’s the GOP leadership’s moral conscience? For the sake of our party, advise him to resign," Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky wrote in a post on X.

Where, indeed.