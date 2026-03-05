David Ellison, chair and CEO of CBS’ parent company Paramount Skydance, is as delusional as ever.

During an interview Thursday, Ellison said that he’s in the “truth business,” a claim that comes after CBS News’ rightward shift, shelving news stories that reflect poorly on President Donald Trump and his administration.

Paramount Skydance CEO and Chair David Ellison

While discussing Paramount’s pending purchase of Warner Bros.—which owns CNN—with CNBC, anchor David Faber noted that there’s a fear of political interference at CNN from Ellison and his father, billionaire Larry Ellison, who have close ties to Trump and the GOP.

“When it really comes to editorial independence, it will absolutely be maintained. It’s maintained at CBS, it will be maintained at CNN,” Ellison said, claiming that his news service hopes to appeal to viewers who “identify as center-left, center-right.”

“We want to be in the truth business,” he concluded.

But Ellison’s remarks run counter to what has been previously reported.

In November, it was reported that, during discussions with White House officials about possible acquisitions, the Ellisons said that they were open to making editorial changes at CNN, including firing hosts at CNN with whom Trump has clashed.

Larry Ellison, father of David Ellison, during a visit to the White House in 2025.

Trump has frequently railed against CNN for accurately reporting on his comments, corruption, and mistakes. It’s also been one of the main outlets that Trump has derided as “fake news”—his catch-all term for news that he doesn’t agree with.

Ellison’s actions at CBS also make his claims about purported “editorial independence” ring hollow. Paramount installed conservative activist Bari Weiss as editor-in-chief of CBS News, causing the network to subsequently shift to the right.

Former CBS News producer Alicia Hastey released a memo last month to announce her departure from the network, saying that it had broken from traditional broadcast norms.

“Stories may instead be evaluated not just on their journalistic merit but on whether they conform to a shifting set of ideological expectations,” Hastey wrote, adding that the new regime’s dictates have led to reporters practicing self-censorship and avoiding stories that might receive backlash.

Weiss brought in anchor Tony Dokoupil, who gushed over Secretary of State Marco Rubio and claimed that there were two equally valid sides to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection of the U.S. Capitol.

Bari Weiss, CBS News’ editor-in-chief who has largely been behind the network’s rightward shift.

Most notably, Weiss ordered “60 Minutes” to shelve a story on the notorious CECOT prison in El Salvador, which exposed the conditions immigrants who are deported by the Trump administration have been subjected to.

In February, it was announced that longtime “60 Minutes” contributor Anderson Cooper was leaving the program, with many believing his decision was in response to the rightward shift under the Ellisons.

The Paramount Skydance bid to take over Warner Bros.—which would put them in charge of two of the country’s biggest media companies and their news divisions—has been facilitated by the Trump administration.

But Democrats have made clear that if they attain congressional majorities, they will probe these companies and any possible corruption and double-dealing.