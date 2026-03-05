If you haven’t already heard, puppy killer Kristi Noem has been fired from her position as Homeland Security secretary.

Noem was an easily identifiable villain, epitomizing the corruption and cruelty of the entire Trump enterprise. And that reputation was on full display during her appearances before congressional committees this week.

Now people from across the political spectrum are celebrating her ouster.

A screenshot of a post captioned, “Justice for Cricket!,” from California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Press Office, featuring an AI-generated image of a smiling puppy holding a newspaper that reads, “Trump fires Kristi Noem.”

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker released a video statement, succinctly detailing Noem’s legacy at the top of the Department of Homeland Security.

“Now that you’re gone, don't think you get to just walk away,” Pritzker said. “I guarantee you, you will still be held accountable.”

x Don’t let the door hit you on the way out, Kristi Noem. — Governor JB Pritzker (@govpritzker.illinois.gov) 2026-03-05T19:11:46.738Z

Similarly, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called out Noem for doing “a stunning amount of damage.”

“It’s good she’s gone,” he wrote on X. “But this doesn’t change the fact that we need a complete overhaul of DHS, impartial investigations into the killings of two American citizens, and information on children that were taken from Minnesota.”

Kristi Noem during one of her many cosplay adventures, seen here dressed as a member of the U.S. Coast Guard.

And leave it to right-wing media pundit Tomi Lahren to bring a touch of the GOP’s signature sexism to Noem’s send-off.

“Kristi Noem made the job about her, her hair, her makeup, her outfits, her vanity. It was a giant distraction from the mission,” Lahren wrote on X. “She did the same sh*t as governor of South Dakota. Once the cameras turned on she forgot about the people and went on a personal PR mission. Not cute. Good riddance and hide your dogs.”

Former GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois released a video saying that Noem should have been fired “a long time ago.”

x Bye Felecia



Noem out pic.twitter.com/WQjN1hzMUP — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) March 5, 2026

Meanwhile, the Democratic National Committee’s official X account was quick to put out a reminder of some of Noem’s egregious luxury spending, which House Democrats called her out on during a hearing Wednesday.

Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon wrote on Bluesky, “Turns out lawlessness is not a winning strategy. See you at Nuremberg 2.0.”

And GOP Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina—who hasn’t been shy about calling out Noem—did a victory lap of his own by celebrating her replacement, the nation’s dumbest senator Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma.

A cartoon by Clay Jones.

“Senator Markwayne Mullin is a great guy and a great choice to lead DHS, restore competence, and refocus efforts on quickly distributing disaster aid, keeping the border secure, and targeting violent illegal immigrants for deportation,” he wrote on X. “Another big positive: he likes dogs.”

Democratic Rep. Jared Moskowitz of Florida took a humorous approach, sharing a clip from “The Apprentice” with the caption, “Kristi, you’re fired!” And Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota clearly approved.

In addition to celebrating the news of Noem’s firing, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries made it clear that we shouldn’t stop there.

“Kristi Noem is gone. Pam Bondi is next. Keep the pressure on these extremists,” he wrote on Bluesky.

But retired Air Force Colonel Moe Davis might have said it best: “Firing Kristi Noem and replacing her with Markwayne Mullin is like shitting your pants and running home to change your shirt.”