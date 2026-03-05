A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Kristi Noem fired

Couldn’t have happened to a worse person.

The ‘peace’ president can’t stop starting wars

What better time to launch a war than in the middle of another war?

Ken Paxton doubles down, adding to GOP's Texas fears

Let them fight.

Daily Kos endorses James Talarico for US Senate in Texas

Is this the year we finally flip the Lone Star State?

RFK Jr.'s newest nemesis: Iced coffee

America famously hates sugar, so this should be an easy victory for Secretary Brain Worm.

Cartoon: Plan? What plan?

Trump is no Slim Pickens.

DOJ drops the ball(point) in making up case against Biden

Trump won’t be happy about this one.

Republican senator pulls some sh-t by anointing his successor

Democracy hates this one weird trick.

