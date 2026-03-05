A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.
Kristi Noem fired
Couldn’t have happened to a worse person.
The ‘peace’ president can’t stop starting wars
What better time to launch a war than in the middle of another war?
Ken Paxton doubles down, adding to GOP's Texas fears
Let them fight.
Daily Kos endorses James Talarico for US Senate in Texas
Is this the year we finally flip the Lone Star State?
RFK Jr.'s newest nemesis: Iced coffee
America famously hates sugar, so this should be an easy victory for Secretary Brain Worm.
Cartoon: Plan? What plan?
Trump is no Slim Pickens.
DOJ drops the ball(point) in making up case against Biden
Trump won’t be happy about this one.
Republican senator pulls some sh-t by anointing his successor
Democracy hates this one weird trick.
