Remember last fall when a group chat of Young Republicans leaders leaked, revealing their use of a breathtaking array of slurs? If you thought that embarrassing event would stop other conservatives from starting their own bigoted group chats, you were wrong.

Enter Abel Alexander Carvajal, the secretary of Miami-Dade County’s Republican Party.

That very same fall, he started a group chat for conservative students at Florida International University, according to the Miami Herald, which obtained leaked texts from the WhatsApp chat. In less than three weeks, it was overrun with racist, antisemitic, and homophobic slurs, including reportedly over 400 uses of the N-word and its variations.

While the chat did have FIU students in it, its members weren’t random young conservatives with no standing in the Republican community in Florida. Besides being started by the county party’s secretary, it reportedly included the head of FIU’s Turning Point USA chapter, Ian Valdes, as well as the former recruitment chair of the College Republicans, Dariel Gonzalez.

Valdes offered such deeply racist thoughts as: “We need to have a moratorium on immigration temporarily unless it’s someone from a first world country. … Yeah I obviously mean whites.”

Valdes also changed the group chat name from “Uber-[r-word] Yapping” to “Gooning in Agartha.” Those not extremely online probably don’t know what “gooning” means: It’s slang for extended periods of often compulsive male masturbation. But the real problem with that name is “Agartha,” a mythical Aryan civilization and a fable so beloved by Nazi commander Heinrich Himmler that he reportedly wasted money trying to find it in Tibet.

Edgy young right-wingers have glommed onto this racist Atlantis idea, and naming your chat after it is a clear signal you are a straight-up Nazi.

FIU says it is investigating, and perhaps that’s because one of the chat’s heavy users, William Bejerano, who tried to start a chapter of Students for Life at Miami Dade College, reportedly called for extreme violence against Black people, including crucifixions and dissections. That seemingly didn’t elicit pushback from his fellow chatters, though Gonzalez mustered just an insult, saying, “How edgy.”

Of course, Florida Republicans, like María Elvira Salazar, are denouncing this, with a lot of this-has-no-place-in-our-society language.

The only trouble is, their political party is the main reason this awful stuff still plagues our society. The U.S. president is a white nationalist. His administration is primarily focused on abusing immigrants of color. The Department of Homeland Security has turned its social media accounts into Nazi-friendly meme factories run by 21-year-olds.

This is exactly who these people are. They are just sad that more of them got caught.