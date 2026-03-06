Yo, everyone—I have a podcast again, this time with comedian Janesh Rahlan, who is really, really funny:

In this week’s episode, we talk about Iran, of course, and about how the right-wing influencer world is losing their minds over it. We also dug into this factoid, earthed by Axios: “No president in the modern era has ordered more military strikes against as many different countries as Donald Trump. He's attacked 7 nations, three of which had never been targeted by U.S. military strikes. He authorized more individual air strikes in 2025 than Biden did in four years.”

People really believed Trump in 2024 when he said he was the “candidate of peace,” and that it was Kamala Harris who would start a war with Iran. The deplorable base? They will never abandon their cult leader. But like much of what Trump does, it’s whittling away at his support, and it will all culminate in a November reckoning.

You can watch the full episode here, or listen at your favorite podcast platform, links below.

