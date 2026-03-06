Russia is providing Iran with targeting information to help locate U.S. assets like warships and aircrafts. The revelation follows years of cozy relations between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Washington Post reported Friday that multiple officials have confirmed that Iran is receiving Russian intelligence, with one official describing the effort as “pretty comprehensive.”

People watch from a rooftop as a plume of smoke rises after a strike in Tehran, Iran, on March 1.

When asked for comment about the report, the White House chose not to address Russia’s actions and instead told the outlet that “the Iranian regime is being absolutely crushed.”

The information about Russia’s role in the conflict comes just two days after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth claimed that Russia and China were not involved in the conflict.

“They’re not really a factor here,” Hegseth said.

At least six U.S. soldiers have been killed so far in the fallout from Trump’s war on Iran. The administration has been unclear as to why the United States has become involved in a new war and has offered up an array of conflicting justifications.

Opinion polling has shown strong opposition to the war, with some in Trump’s own coalition joining with Democrats and independents in opposing it.

Meanwhile, Russia’s involvement in the war follows years of Trump catering to Putin.

Instead of an adversarial relationship with Russia, Trump has sought to curry favor with the nation, repeatedly asserting that Putin’s invasion of Ukraine was justified and that Ukraine was to blame. He even made a point of humiliating Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting at the White House last year.

President Donald Trump greets Russia's President Vladimir Putin ahead of a meeting in Alaska on Aug. 15, 2025.

Trump even hung up a photo of himself with Putin in the White House, lending credence to the accusation lobbed by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election that Trump would operate as a “puppet” for Putin.

In 2020, a bipartisan Senate investigation determined that Russia had interfered in the 2016 election on Trump’s behalf, noting that senior members of his presidential campaign were in regular contact with the Kremlin.

Russia also played a role in the 2024 election, with bomb threats sent to polling locations in several swing states that the FBI traced to Russian email domains. Trump won every swing state that was targeted.

First Putin killed American elections. Now he’s helping kill Americans.