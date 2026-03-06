Skeezy GOP Rep. Tony Gonzales of Texas announced late Thursday night that he is acquiescing to GOP leaders’ demands and dropping his reelection bid amid a disturbing affair scandal, bringing the total number of Republicans not returning to the House to 34.

According to data from the Wall Street Journal, that is the same number of Republicans who chose to either retire or run for other offices in 2018, President Donald Trump’s first midterm election year when Republicans lost 40 seats and the House majority in a massive blue wave.

GOP Rep. Tony Gonzales of Texas dropped his reelection bid amid an ongoing scandal surrounding an affair with a former aide.

Indeed, when one party has a lopsided number of retirements, it's often an indicator that members of that party do not think they’ll be returning to a congressional majority, choosing to bail instead.

Worse still for Republicans is that retirement season is not over. Many states’ filing deadlines are still on the horizon, and even more Republicans could choose to retire rather than file to run again.

Just look at what happened with Republicans in Montana this week. Rep. Ryan Zinke and Sen. Steve Daines both retired at the last minute and colluded with their successors of choice to ensure that other possible candidates wouldn’t have enough time to enter the race.

Daines even admitted that he pulled this switcheroo to deprive Democrats of the opportunity to recruit a strong challenger so Montana wouldn't flip blue. But his bait-and-switch might actually make the seat more competitive than had he just retired sooner.

Ultimately, open-seat races are more perilous for a party, as incumbency provides electoral and fundraising advantages. What's more, primaries run the risk of nominating candidates whose baggage could make them vulnerable in a general election.

Look no further than Brandon Herrera, the Republican in Gonzales' district who will now be the nominee. A self-proclaimed gun activist, Herrera is a lunatic who has made antisemitic comments and posted videos with Nazi imagery.

Trump carried Gonzales' district—which is primarily Hispanic and along Texas’ border with Mexico—by 15.5 points in 2024, according to Downballot data. But in 2020, Trump won by 7 points, meaning this seat could flip if a blue wave fueled by Hispanic backlash gets big enough.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, which seeks to elect Democrats to the House, razzed Speaker Mike Johnson for having traded a scandal-ridden Republican for an antisemitic one.

“Deputy Speaker Mike Johnson tried to quietly push sexual harasser Tony Gonzales through his primary out of fear of defending a Neo-Nazi. Now Gonzales is gone and House Republicans have added another casualty to their massive retirement list,” DCCC spokesperson Justin Chermol said in a statement. “Good riddance.”