Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer and National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett hit the airwaves Friday to spin yet another month of terrible jobs numbers.

Both had the same talking points, blaming the weather and striking workers while gaslighting Americans into thinking that the numbers are actually great.

“There's some weather, there are strikes on the West Coast,” Hassett told CNBC. “I think what we need to start doing with these jobs numbers, at least on the payroll side, is take the average over a few months … on average, it’s about what we expect to be seeing because immigration has gone down by so much.”

Hassett, no stranger to turning lemons into Trump-branded lemonade, continued, “I think it's consistent with everything else we're seeing, which is that the economy is really strong.”

Chavez-DeRemer took a similar approach during an appearance on Fox Business, dismissing the bad economic news as “noise,” even when host Stuart Varney admitted that it “doesn’t look good for the Trump economy.”

“I think we have to address the fact that this is not a good report in its raw numbers,” she said. “But we have to also talk about why this possibly has happened, this snapshot in time. It was mentioned—the weather.”

Chavez-DeRemer also blamed labor strikes in California, which is rich considering that she has previously insisted that Americans are eager to take low-wage work.