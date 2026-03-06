Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr has a new idea, and it’s one that might sound fine at first but is really just straight-up racism and America First blather.

Carr is pushing to force telecom firms to require all their call centers to employ only people proficient in English. American Standard only please, not that fussy British English, apparently. He’s also spitballing whether consumers could demand a transfer to a U.S.-based representative or require call centers to disclose where they are located. Ultimately, he wants telecoms to onshore all their workers.

“Flattery will get you everywhere” by Clay Bennett

Yes, your uncle who screams about how he can’t understand the Xfinity call center representative will now get some additional legal reasons to scream. Terrific.

Carr isn’t subtle about the reasons here, of course. Why do we need English-speaking, American-based call centers? Because Americans “have struggled to resolve an issue with a representative due to cultural and language barriers,” and foreign-based customer service centers “also raise concerns about protecting consumer’s personal information.”

Those foreigners, always putting your private information at risk.

You know who is actually putting your private information at risk, of course. It’s the Trump administration that nearly immediately killed some proposed Biden-era rules that would have stopped scuzzy data brokers from buying and selling your personal information. It’s the same administration that let the so-called Department of Government Efficiency take your Social Security data, throw it on an unauthorized third-party cloud server, and sign an agreement to share it with election deniers.

Carr also wants to hang the pernicious problem of robocalls around the necks of foreign call centers. But it’s Carr himself who invented the “Delete, Delete, Delete” initiative, where he invited big business to give him a wish list of all those pesky regulations they’d like repealed. You will not be surprised to learn that robocalls have therefore wildly increased since Trump took office.

If Carr and the GOP genuinely cared about American workers and consumers, they could have just aligned themselves with Democratic bills introduced in Congress in 2025, which of course went nowhere. But this isn’t about saving American jobs or a better consumer experience; It’s about further isolating America from the global stage and, as a bonus, a sop to every racist consumer who wants to yell “SPEAK ENGLISH” at underpaid call center workers.

Carr announced this in conjunction with his approval of the Charter-Cox merger, where Charter Communications committed to onshoring their workforce.

What Carr is unsubtly implying here is that somehow woke Democrats and deceitful foreign companies are the reason your call center representative is in another country and not a native speaker of English. But the reason call center jobs in America disappeared is that American businesses made those decisions to cut their cost, and by 2017, that had killed 500,000 American jobs.

It isn’t entirely clear that Carr even has the authority to do this, but that hasn’t really stopped it. Carr came in hot from the jump, primed to turn the FCC into a fully Trumpy tool, and he’s delivered.

Related | FCC pushes to punish talk shows as Trump-friendly media gets a pass

He’s going after late-night and daytime talk shows to try to force them to include conservative voices. Unsurprisingly, conservative outlets don’t have to do the same with liberal voices because Carr isn’t including talk radio, for … reasons.

He’s “suggesting” broadcasters sign a pledge to be more patriotic by starting the day with the Pledge of Allegiance and the like, a suggestion that broadcasters will essentially have to comply with in order to get Carr to approve any mergers.

Speaking of mergers. Carr made a lot of noise about how Netflix merging with Warner Brothers raised huge antitrust concerns, but those magically disappeared when Paramount forced a merger with Warner Brothers instead. That merger was just dandy because Paramount has already paid the appropriate fealty to Trump and ensured that it will go full MAGA.

Honestly, this proposal likely won’t go anywhere. Giant broadband providers are not going to love the notion of taking on a huge increase in call center costs, and this administration’s fondness for letting big businesses run wild will likely prevail. But in the meantime, Carr will get a lot of mileage out of this xenophobic nonsense.