On Wednesday, President Donald Trump removed Kristi Noem from her position as secretary of Homeland Security. A day later her rumored paramour and longtime Trump aide Corey Lewandowski was also purged.

Notably Noem was not removed for repeatedly misleading Congress, using taxpayer funds for luxury planes, cosplay, and photoshoots, or for her department’s embrace of policies that have killed civilians and terrorized migrants. Reports indicate that Trump’s biggest problem area with Noem was her role in a federally financed ad campaign that featured her prominent appearance which she said Trump signed off on.

If only we could get rid of Trump.

So who is next?

To be sure, there are millions of Americans who would love to see Trump himself out of office. He is unpopular, recently launched an inexplicable war against Iran, is swimming in corruption, and is presiding over a tanking economy.

Trump is the only president in American history to be impeached twice and since retaking the office has committed a swath of more impeachable offenses.

But even if Trump isn’t shown the door before his term expires, several of his ring of secretaries, advisers, and sycophants are prime candidates for expulsion from the public payroll.

Pam Bondi

“Bondi’s blunder” by Mike Luckovich

Attorney General Pam Bondi has generated more bad news for the administration than even Vice President JD Vance and ranks just below Trump on bad buzz. Bondi has presided over the cover-up of the Epstein files, pivoting from her claim early in Trump’s presidency that all would be disclosed to her even less plausible spin that the case was closed.

Bipartisan legislation had to be passed to force her hand, and she is still the figurehead blocking full disclosure of Epstein-related documents, particularly the connections to Trump.

When she isn’t covering for pedophiles and their allies, Bondi has been using her department to wage war against Trump’s critics and enemies and can’t even get her people to spell right.

Pete Hegseth

“Fixed it” by Clay Bennett

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is having a fun time preening for the cameras while pushing the war against Iran (while the administration tries to say it isn’t a war), but there are several reasons he should fold up his makeup table and clean out his desk.

Hegseth is the lead official in executing Trump’s likely extremely illegal bombing of boats, he is pushing for AI systems that will kill without question, and it seems his every move endangers the troops.

His own department’s inspector general found that he was in violation of policy when he couldn’t stop blabbing on a Signal chat about classified military operations, endangering the lives of the men and women in the armed forces.

Hegseth already knows nearly everyone at Fox News, the country would be safer with him back there.

Kash Patel

“Well deserved” by Tim Campbell

FBI Director Kash Patel recently generated a worldwide wave of cringing as he celebrated the U.S. Olympic hockey team’s gold medal win, swilling beer while his team pretended he was in Italy on serious government business.

But while he was operating as a team mascot, the former Trump fan fiction writer turned chief law enforcement official also took time out to gut the agency’s team working on counterintelligence-related issues. This happened just a little bit before his boss started a war with Iran.

Surely America would be safer with Patel scribbling out a sequel to his 2024 book “The Plot Against the King 3: The Return of the King”—yes, there were three books of Trump fan fiction from Patel—where Patel appears as a wizard.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

“Eating his words” by Jack Ohman

Oddly, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s biggest offense as Trump’s secretary of Health and Human services isn’t his bizarre habit of working out in jeans. Kennedy has made all the fears about his history as a peddler of medical conspiracies come true during his tenure, as he has installed his quack medical beliefs and medical charlatans throughout the federal medical infrastructure.

Kennedy has somehow made measles great again and children are suffering. For the sake of the kids, and the rest of us, he should be gone.

Tulsi Gabbard

National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard was always one of the stranger figures in Trump’s orbit—which is saying a lot—and she has lived down to her reputation as a member of his administration. In the case of Gabbard she appears to be an intelligence chief who is actively working against the American people, whether that involves outing CIA officers or presiding over ludicrous raids of election offices based on Trump’s conspiracies.

Gabbard once claimed that if elected to the presidency, Democrats would have America at war with Iran. Somehow she hasn’t said much about her boss’ decision to do just that.

Doug Collins

Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins

While he has flown more under the radar than Trump’s other insider cronies, Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins has transitioned from being a Trump defender in Congress to operating as his top man hurting veterans.

A recent analysis from The New York Times determined that on Collins’ watch thousands of medical professionals have been cut from the VA. This includes doctors and nurses, who are critical providers for veterans facing a host of medical issues.

Trump may believe the troops are “suckers” and “losers” but that doesn’t mean Collins should continue wrecking their lives.

Jeanine Pirro

Most of Trump’s other cronies weren’t prominent enough to be a recurring character on “Saturday Night Live” but Washington, D.C.’s U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro fit the bill.

The former Fox News host transitioned from her on-air career defending Trump and writing books like “Liars, Leakers, and Liberals: The Case Against the Anti-Trump Conspiracy” (not to mention “Radicals, Resistance, and Revenge: The Left's Plot to Remake America”) to operating as one of Trump’s legal hammers.

But she’s amazingly bad at it, which is probably good for America. Pirro couldn’t convince jurors to throw the book at Democratic members of Congress who (correctly) said troops shouldn’t follow illegal orders, had to quietly give up on prosecuting former President Joe Biden for using a pen, and she couldn’t even convict a guy who threw a sandwich … on camera.

Maybe Pirro can go back to Fox and start slamming back drinks with Hegseth.

Republicans are in the bad place, politically. Voters are dying to go to the polls to send Trump’s party a message—enough with the corruption, death, and tanking economy.

Getting rid of his stumbling team of sycophants is unlikely to stop the bleeding and give the party the boost it needs in the midterms. But we would all be better off if they just gave it a try anyway.