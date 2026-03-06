When President Donald Trump imposed tariffs hither, thither, and yon, he was a colossus striding across the world—America First, the toughest country you know.

But now that it’s time to give those back, per the Supreme Court, the administration is suddenly just a smol bean, and they can’t do it.

That’s what it just told the Court of International Trade, where Judge Richard Eaton ruled that the administration has to refund the reciprocal tariffs to everyone, whether they filed a lawsuit or not.

That’s about 333,000 importers, in case you were wondering.

President Donald Trump announces his “Liberation Day” tariffs on April 2, 2025.

Sure, this is a problem of staggering proportions, but it’s also a problem of the administration’s own making. And now, it’s everyone else’s problem.

Eaton’s ruling instructed Customs and Border Patrol to start refunding importers with the same system it used to charge the tariffs. When importers bring in shipments, they pay an estimated amount that isn’t finalized until about 314 days later. So Eaton ordered CBP to finalize those costs without tariffs, which results in a refund.

Oh, and the administration also has to pay interest.

During a court hearing, Eaton told the administration that CBP “knows how to do this” because “they do it every day. They liquidate entries and make refunds.”

But according to CBP, it’s just too hard to do at this scale, and they need a whole new system, which does not yet exist and will take 45 days to set up.

They’re also whining that they don’t have enough capacity to manually process this many refunds.

According to an agency spokesperson, CBP’s “existing administrative procedures and technology are not well-suited to a task of this scale and will require manual work that will prevent personnel from fully carrying out the agency’s trade enforcement mission.”

Hmm. Seems like the kind of thing an agency should have been planning for, given that the case had been pending at the Supreme Court for months before the ruling came down.

But it’s pretty obvious that the administration’s plan all along was to just do nothing and keep the tariff money instead.

Pretending that they just can’t staff up is absurd. Why not take some of that $4.1 billion that the dearly departed Kristi Noem bragged about getting from the “One Big, Beautiful Bill: to hire 3,000 additional customs officers?

A cartoon by Clay Bennett.

And pretending that they can’t quickly deploy a technology solution is also absurd. The Department of Homeland Security has been handing out massive no-bid contracts to tech companies like candy to help terrorize immigrants. Just slide some millions to one of those and get this thing done.

Trump has spent the last year spending whatever he wants, freezing funding for whatever he wants, and declaring that he has the infinite power to do so.

Remember how, during the shutdown, he unilaterally and illegally decided to pay the military, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and CBP? And it isn’t like Congress would stop Trump if he moved some money around anyway.

Crying about a lack of infrastructure or money to unwind these illegal tariffs is just another way that Trump is going to try to keep your money—even though the Supreme Court said that he can’t.

The administration can’t be both all-powerful and a little, helpless baby. It’s time to pay up.