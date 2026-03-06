Former President Barack Obama delivered powerful remarks Friday during a public memorial to celebrate the late Rev. Jesse Jackson.

“We are living in a time when it can be hard to hope,” Obama said. “But this man, Rev. Jesse Lewis Jackson inspires us to take a harder path. His voice calls on each of us to be heralds of change, to be messengers of hope, to step forward and say, ‘Send me wherever we have a chance to make an impact.’”

“How fortunate we were that Jesse Jackson answered that call,” Obama continued. “What a great debt we owe to him. May God bless Rev. Jackson. May he rest in eternal peace. God bless you.”

Amen.

You can watch the entire service below.