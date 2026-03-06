A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Yes, Trump’s economy really is as bad as it seems

What happened to all the winning?

Leaked GOP group chat pushes extreme racism

The future leaders of the Republican Party just can’t quit being bigots.

Trump’s buddy Putin is helping Iran kill Americans

So much for that bromance.

Cartoon: America, er ... last?

We doubt this is what Trumpers voted for.

FCC bozo aims his nationalist weirdness at call centers

Because what is a Trump policy if it’s not a little racist?

Trump stooges blame abysmal jobs report on the weather—yes, really

Talk about scraping the barrel when it comes to excuses.

You won’t believe this Republican’s absurd attempt to defend Iran war

Just … wow.

More bad news for Lindsey Halligan

As if losing her U.S. attorney job wasn’t bad enough.

Room Temp: War, grifters, and the Epstein problem

Tune in to Episode 3 of Markos’ new podcast!

