It’s been quite the week. President Donald Trump started a war with Iran, the GOP proved it sucks at investigating anything, and Kristi Noem finally got the boot.

And it was all on video.

How releasing Clinton depositions backfired on Republicans

The House Oversight Committee released nearly nine hours of video depositions of former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. But it wasn’t the coup the GOP was hoping for.

'No stupid rules of engagement': Hegseth is high on Iran bloodshed

Whether it was due to the early hour of the day or just to the blood-thirsty nature of the moment, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth appeared particularly unhinged during the first official news briefing about Trump’s war on Iran.

Watch Tim Walz school the worst of the worst GOP bigots

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison testified before the House Oversight Committee, where GOP Reps. James Comer of Kentucky and Nancy Mace of South Carolina failed to cast them as soft on fraud.

Everyone’s pissed at Kristi Noem

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday, and patience seemed to have worn thin for the serial cosplayer as lawmakers from both parties grilled Noem on her public conduct and suspicious spending decisions.

Noem torn apart at hearing: 'Your ICE agents shot them in the face'

Noem followed that up with an even rougher appearance before the House Judiciary Committee the following day.

Trump interrupts Iran war update to boast about his ballroom

Trump held a Medal of Honor ceremony at the White House, where he opened with a speech about “Operation Epic Fury,” the war on Iran that he launched over the weekend, before turning to his bribe-funded ballroom project.

Are you an American stuck in a war zone? Suck it, says Pentagon.

Americans seeking help from the government to get out of countries affected by Trump’s Iran war were told by the Pentagon to just add themselves to a list, a limp recommendation that’s unlikely to reassure those in the potential line of fire.

Republicans duke it out for title of dumbest US senator

x Markwayne Mullin: "War is ugly. It smells bad. If anybody has ever been there and been able to smell the war and taste it, and feel it in your nostrils, it's something you'll never forget. And fortunately you have President Hegseth -- or Secretary Hegseth ... President Hegseth has been there" — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-03-02T18:17:39.396Z

Prior to Trump's deadly, economically damaging, and unpopular war in Iran, GOP Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama was squarely in the lead for the title of dumbest U.S. senator. But now he has some stiff competition.

